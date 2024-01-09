XTERRA European Trail Run Championship 2024: The Sky’s the Limit in Andorra
Celebrating mountain running, culture, community, and championship glory.
Andorra is a trail-running paradise, with endless trails and terrain to cater for all levels of runners.”ARINSAL, ANDORRA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Points:
— Doug Hall
- Arinsal, La Massana, and towering peaks of the Pyrenees, offer the backdrop for an unparalleled championship weekend.
- The 24K Half Marathon and 36K Marathon races will crown the XTERRA European Trail Run Champions.
- 116 slots each for Half and Full Marathons to qualify for the XTERRA Trail Run World Championship, Sugarloaf, Maine, USA.
The mountainous heart of the Pyrenees is set to pulse with the energy of international trail runners as it hosts the XTERRA European Trail Run Championship on July 20 and 21, 2024. With a total Elite prize purse of €5,200, the event is set to attract some of the finest trail runners from across Europe and beyond.
The pinnacle of Europe’s trail run racing finds its home in the Comapedrosa Natural Park, renowned for its rugged beauty, high altitudes and challenging terrain. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the XTERRA Skyrace Comapedrosa, now in its second year on the XTERRA Trail Run World Series, ready to host a major continental championship.
Trail runners preparing to tackle the elevated trails of Arinsal and La Massana, will be vying for more than the European title. 116 slots in both the Half and Full Marathon will also be on the line, awarding top performing age division runners with a a place on the starting line when the XTERRA Trail Run World Championship heads back to the trails of Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine, USA, on September 1, 2024.
Doug Hall, XTERRA EMEA General Manager, shares his enthusiasm: “XTERRA is delighted to partner with Ocisport and the classic Skyrace Comapedrosa that has established itself as a must-do for the European trail running community. We are excited to award championship status to this event to create a phenomenal experience for everyone.”
Event organizing partners, Ocisport, commented on the significance of the XTERRA European Trail Run Championship: "With the XTERRA European Trail Run Championship, the Skyrace Comapedrosa maintains the international vocation of this event that has been a reference in the calendar for all these years, adding new incentives such as cash prizes and the title at stake, which will surely attract the trail running elite."
Of the four official races offering distances to cater to various skill levels, the 8K Vertical Race greets runners at a peak of 2,953 meters where the finish line awaits. The 19K Arinsal Skyrace offers spectacular forest routes and breathtaking views topping out at 1,456 meters. The 24K Half Marathon and 36K Marathon on July 21, with altitude gains of 2,375m and 3,243m respectively, will crown the XTERRA European Trail Run champions amidst steep ascents, technical descents, and stunning vistas.
Nico Lebrun, former XTERRA World Champion and XTERRA’s Global Technical Director, emphasizes the significance of the venue: “Knowing this race for a long time, as a well-established race in the European trail community, it was a great honor for me to have this famous race join the XTERRA Trail Run World Series. Comapedrosa, like Zegama, Sierre Zinal or Chamonix, is one of the iconic locations for trail running.”
The 2024 XTERRA European Trail Run Championship is the climax of the weekend at the Comapedrosa Mountain Festival representing a complete celebration of mountain culture. It includes activities for all ages, from children's races, outdoor cinema, yoga sessions to trekking expeditions amidst the serene backdrop of the Andorran Pyrenees.
As the event approaches, the villages of Arinsal and La Massana will be buzzing with anticipation, ready to welcome athletes and spectators from around the globe. This event is not just a competition; it's an immersive experience that showcases the beauty of the Pyrenees and the spirit of the XTERRA Community.
Doug Hall reaffirms, “Andorra is a trail-running paradise, with endless trails and terrain to cater for all levels of runners. The races here will challenge the very best, ensuring that whoever takes the tape will have mastered the physical and technical challenge that XTERRA wishes to offer athletes.”
For more information visit the 2024 XTERRA European Trail Run Championship event page. Get ready to chase the European crown in one of the world's most stunning trail running landscapes.
About XTERRA
XTERRA is a global lifestyle brand that champions the outdoor enthusiast in their pursuit of relentless adventure. From pioneering the sport of cross-triathlon in 1996, XTERRA has grown to become a leading brand in off-road adventure through the XTERRA World Tour, XTERRA Trail Run World Series and the XTERRA World Cup, connecting an eco-aware community of worldwide explorers that seek to protect the places where they play. For more information, visit xterraplanet.com.
