"Lose Trump, Find Jesus:" Author John Gayaldo Urges Christians to Reclaim Their Faith in New Thought-Provoking Book
Are you ready to reclaim your faith? In this provocative book, the John Gayaldo fearlessly addresses a dangerous entanglement of faith, politics, and money.
In the cacophony of voices surrounding us, will we heed the call of our political leaders, or will we choose to follow the teachings of Jesus?”PORTLAND, OR, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing new Author, John Gayaldo and his latest release, "Lose Trump, Find Jesus: The Crows Cry Out and So Will I."
Author John Gayaldo fearlessly confronts the challenges plaguing Evangelicals today, unraveling a perilous web of faith, politics, and finances. With a daring exploration of the Book of James, Gayaldo draws stark parallels between the scripture and the contemporary landscape, prompting readers to reevaluate their convictions and consider the impact of their allegiances.
Book Synopsis:
"Lose Trump, Find Jesus" delves deep into the entanglement of faith, politics, and money that has gripped Evangelical circles. Through a meticulous analysis of the Book of James, Gayaldo contends that the persona of Donald Trump mirrors the affluent figures mentioned in the ancient text, while numerous American churches unwittingly embody the congregations addressed by James. The book poses a crucial question: In the cacophony of voices surrounding us, will we heed the call of our political leaders, or will we choose to follow the teachings of Jesus?
Author John Gayaldo, recognized for his insightful commentary on the intersection of faith and contemporary issues, invites readers to embark on a journey of self-reflection and critical examination. With a focus on fostering positive discussions, "Lose Trump, Find Jesus" serves as a catalyst for thought-provoking conversations that transcend traditional boundaries.
Praise for "Lose Trump, Find Jesus" by JR Woodward:
"Amid ideologies that have taken many of God's people captive, John Gayaldo, in the way of William Stringfellow, combines the parable of his life and the wisdom of the book of James to rip through false and deceptive narratives to give us a clarion call to Lose Trump and Find Jesus. This prophetic call needs to be heeded if we hope to witness to the One who gave up his life so that we might give our lives to help others live. It's time for the body of Christ in this day to follow the faithful witnesses of Karl Barth and Dietrich Bonhoeffer in their day. If you wish to say "Yes" to Jesus, you must give an emphatic "No" to Trump. The integrity of our witness requires us to resist the Powers and stand in solitude with those whom the Powers seek to dehumanize."
- JR Woodward, Author of The Scandal of Leadership: Unmasking the Powers of Domination in the Church
Inspiring Positive Discourse: "Lose Trump, Find Jesus: The Crows Cry Out and So Will I" not only challenges existing narratives but also inspires readers to engage in constructive dialogues that foster understanding and unity. John Gayaldo's latest work encourages individuals to rise above the divisive entanglements of our times and strive towards a more compassionate and spiritually grounded future.
