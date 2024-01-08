JVEL DIVINE UNLEASHES "SPIRITUAL GANGSTA" – A SOUL-STIRRING MUSICAL JOURNEY

JVel Divine Album cover

Rising Artist JVel Divine, aka "The Chicana Queen," Drops Highly Anticipated Album on All Streaming Platforms.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JVel Divine, the dynamic and inspiring artist recognized for her distinctive fusion of personal storytelling and compelling beats, is proud to announce the release of her latest album, "Spiritual Gangsta." The album is now available for streaming on all major platforms.

Known for her mission to spread love, inspire healing, and connect with individuals facing mental health and addiction challenges, JVel Divine uses her music as a powerful tool to break generational curses and contribute to creating a more compassionate world.

"Spiritual Gangsta" is a musical journey that combines JVel Divine's raw and authentic storytelling with hypnotic beats that transcend genres. The album is a testament to her commitment to authenticity, empowerment, and breaking barriers.

JVel Divine's unique style has earned her the moniker "The Chicana Queen," reflecting her roots and the powerful cultural influences embedded in her music. With tracks that resonate with listeners on a profound level, "Spiritual Gangsta" is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music scene.

Follow JVel Divine's musical odyssey and stay connected with her on social media:

Instagram: @jayyveldivine

Facebook: @JVelDivine

Don't miss out on this transformative musical experience. Stream "Spiritual Gangsta" on your favorite platform. JVel Divine invites you to join her in breaking boundaries, spreading love, and contributing to a world of compassion through the power of music.

