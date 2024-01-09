Velozzi: World's First Spider Silk Hypercar
Velozzi Redefines Driving with the World's First Spider Silk Hypercar.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velozzi, a trailblazing force in the automotive industry, proudly presents the Velozzi Hypercar, a groundbreaking marvel poised to reshape the future of driving. This extraordinary vehicle represents the fusion of world-class drivetrain engineering and cutting-edge material science by harnessing the unparalleled strength and weight savings of spider silk and carbon fiber.
A Marvel of Material Innovation: Spider Silk
The Velozzi Hypercar will proudly stand as the world's first automobile to seamlessly incorporate the extraordinary qualities of spider silk with carbon fiber. Spider silk, renowned as the strongest natural material on Earth, will be integrated into the car's body and monocoque chassis.
Velozzi has entered into a collaborative agreement with Spidey Tek to build the world’s first car made with spider silk. The father of spider silk, Dr. Randy Lewis, PhD, Spidey Tek’s Chief Scientific Officer, elaborates, “Spider silk’s combination of strength and elasticity means that it can be used in a variety of ways, and the ability to vary both of these properties makes it an ideal next-generation material.” Spider silk is a material that surpasses the mechanical properties of steel, carbon fiber, titanium, Kevlar, and aluminum, offering incredible strength and unprecedented lightness. The incorporation of spider silk in automobile and aircraft construction will herald a new era of transportation offering superior performance, unprecedented fuel efficiency, and unrivaled safety.
Roberto Velozzi, adds, “Spider silk has high strength, elasticity, and toughness which is unmatched by most industrial fibers. Gram for gram, certain spider silk fibers can be stronger than titanium and more elastic than rubber, absorbing considerable amounts of energy before failure. This exceptionally lightweight biomaterial is an ideal replacement for, or a reinforcement to carbon fiber composites. Carbon fiber composites maintain their inherent strength and stiffness when blended with spider silk yet gain improved fracture toughness. Harnessing this synergy between the high-performance nature of carbon fiber and spider silk will produce an enhanced composite for the next generation of high performance, efficient, resilient vehicles.”
A Technological Triumph
At its core, the Velozzi Hypercar boasts a bespoke high-revving naturally aspirated Formula 1 V-12 engine paired with a 6-speed manual F1 transmission, delivering an unmatched driving experience. The vehicle and engine are being developed with a premiere Formula 1 automotive brand and a world class Formula 1 engine manufacturer. The Hypercar’s V-12 will meet the requirements of the strict 2027 Euro 7 emissions standards and will likely be one of the last production V-12’s in existence.
A Legacy of Legends
The team behind Velozzi has a prestigious record of race wins, including ten FIA F1 championships, five victories at the prestigious 24 hours of Le Mans, four Indy 500 triumphs, two IMSA championships, two world offshore racing championships, and numerous land and water speed records, a record which serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication to excellence.
Limited Edition: A Technological Work of Art
Join the select group of fortunate individuals to have the privilege of owning the world's first and only spider silk and carbon fiber Hypercar in existence. With a production limited to just 100 vehicles, the Velozzi Hypercar presents a rare opportunity for automotive enthusiasts and collectors to acquire a piece of history in the making.
For further information about the Velozzi Hypercar and to secure your place among the distinguished owners, please visit www.velozzi.com or contact info@velozzi.com.
About Velozzi
Velozzi leads the charge in automotive innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in the world of vehicles. With a distinguished legacy of championship triumphs and groundbreaking accomplishments,
Velozzi is devoted to shaping the future of transportation through pioneering technologies. [Note to the Editor: High-resolution images and additional materials are available upon request. For media inquiries, please contact info@velozzi.com.
Velozzi Team
Velozzi
info@velozzi.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram