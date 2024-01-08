VOGO Hotels acquires Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Launches Vogo Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa
Renowned Abu Dhabi property to undergo strategic rebranding and upgrades under new management.ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VOGO Hotels proudly marks its entry into the Abu Dhabi hospitality landscape with the launch of VOGO Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, previously known as Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa. This transition represents a change in management, accompanied by an upcoming series of enhancements to provide guests with an elevated stay experience.
"One of the highlights of this transformation is the addition of more resort features," says CEO Andrew Rogers. "VOGO Abu Dhabi is set to unveil state-of-the-art amenities, including rejuvenating spa services, exclusive pools, and recreational activities for guests of all ages. The goal is to create an oasis where guests can unwind and indulge in unparalleled comfort."
With a comprehensive six-month renovation plan underway, the resort aims to set a new benchmark in the competitive market, delivering a unique fusion of luxury, service excellence, and unparalleled offerings that will resonate with the discerning traveler.
Under VOGO Hotel's management, guests can anticipate curated experiences for various preferences. Among the highlights of the resort are a Championship Golf Course, twelve dining venues, ten event spaces, and five expansive pools. The resort's strategic location and upcoming suite of premium amenities position it as a frontrunner in transforming the hospitality experience in the region.
To learn more about VOGO Abu Dhabi and stay updated with its transformation, please visit https://www.vogohotels.com/.
