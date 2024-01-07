Submit Release
Williston/Crash

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 CASE#: 24A1000137                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Todd Stackhouse

STATION: VSP Williston             

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2024 @1145 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 (S) mile marker 96/4

TOWN: Colchester

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mamadou Barry

AGE:  30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Cascadia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Fuel tank puncture

INJURIES: No injuries reported

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle tractor trailer crash on Interstate 89 southbound at mm 96/4 in the town of Colchester. There were no injuries reported.

Investigation showed Operator #1 was traveling southbound, when he lost control of his tractor trailer and slid off the roadway and into the median, ultimately blocking the northbound passing lane. Vehicle #1 suffered front end damage including damage to its fuel tank. Vermont State Police were assisted by Colchester Fire and Rescue, and St Michael’s Fire Department. Vermont Hazmat was made aware and TDI Towing responded to the scene to assist.

 

 

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

