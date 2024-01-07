Williston/Crash
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A1000137
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Todd Stackhouse
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01/07/2024 @1145 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 (S) mile marker 96/4
TOWN: Colchester
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mamadou Barry
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Cascadia
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Fuel tank puncture
INJURIES: No injuries reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle tractor trailer crash on Interstate 89 southbound at mm 96/4 in the town of Colchester. There were no injuries reported.
Investigation showed Operator #1 was traveling southbound, when he lost control of his tractor trailer and slid off the roadway and into the median, ultimately blocking the northbound passing lane. Vehicle #1 suffered front end damage including damage to its fuel tank. Vermont State Police were assisted by Colchester Fire and Rescue, and St Michael’s Fire Department. Vermont Hazmat was made aware and TDI Towing responded to the scene to assist.
SGT Todd Stackhouse
Patrol Commander
Troop A- Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111