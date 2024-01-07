Williston/Crash

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A1000137

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Todd Stackhouse

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2024 @1145 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 (S) mile marker 96/4

TOWN: Colchester

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mamadou Barry

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Cascadia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Fuel tank puncture

INJURIES: No injuries reported

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle tractor trailer crash on Interstate 89 southbound at mm 96/4 in the town of Colchester. There were no injuries reported.

Investigation showed Operator #1 was traveling southbound, when he lost control of his tractor trailer and slid off the roadway and into the median, ultimately blocking the northbound passing lane. Vehicle #1 suffered front end damage including damage to its fuel tank. Vermont State Police were assisted by Colchester Fire and Rescue, and St Michael’s Fire Department. Vermont Hazmat was made aware and TDI Towing responded to the scene to assist.

