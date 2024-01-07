The Self-Confidence Project: Supporting Men to Attract Healthy Loving Relationships
Kimberly Hill is now opening her applications to work privately in the new yearVANCOUVER, CANADA, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Named as one of the top ten dating experts of 2023, Kimberly Hill is a certified dating and relationship coach who supports good-hearted men to achieve healthy and loving relationships. As the new year draws nearer, Hill is happy to announce that she is now accepting applications for one to one sessions in dating and relationship coaching.
Dating is not always easy for everyone, especially for men who just got out of a long term relationship or has decided to end a marriage. With this, Hill is eager to work with men who are determined to attract their dream relationship in the new year as she promises to provide a genuine, confidential, and a personalized assessment of one's dating approach. In her practice, she has supported over 250 men on a one on one basis to show up, lead, and start attracting their dream relationships.
"If a man wants to break the pattern of poor relationships or attracting the wrong partners, he must first understand his unconscious partner selection and relational challenges," she added.
Hill is also the host of The Self-Confidence Project, a podcast where she discusses everything from life, dating, divorce, and how to live a meaningful life. Through this platform, she has supported an audience of over 100,000 men with her direct and helpful advice.
Apply now through this link to work with Kimberly Hill in finding love. For more information, visit https://www.kimberlyninahill.com/.
About The Self-Confidence Project
The Self-Confidence Project is hosted by Kimberly Hill, a certified dating and relationship coach who supports good-hearted men to achieve healthy and loving relationships.
Kimberly Hill
The Self-Confidence Project
info@selfconfidenceproject.com