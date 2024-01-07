ReadyWriter Company Presents: "Is His Dream Here Yet?"
Join RWC for an unforgettable night of thought-provoking drama as they proudly present Casey Bell's play that challenges the essence of character judgment.LAKEWOOD, NJ, USA, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadyWriter Company Presents: "Is His Dream Here Yet?"
An Enthralling One-Act Play by Casey Bell that Challenges Our Perception of Character
Lakewood, NJ and Virtually –Get ready to embark on a thought-provoking journey as ReadyWriter Company proudly presents "Is His Dream Here Yet?" A remarkable one-act play that dares to pose the question that has lingered in our minds for generations: Do we truly judge individuals by the content of their character, or do we unwittingly fall prey to the biases that plague our society?
This extraordinary production, written and masterfully directed by the multi-talented Casey Bell, promises an evening of riveting storytelling that will leave audiences pondering the intricacies of human nature long after the final curtain falls. Casey Bell, renowned author, playwright, poet, and ASCAP songwriter, brings his unique perspective to the stage, delivering a powerful narrative that transcends age, race, and background.
*Note: "Is His Dream Here Yet?" is an emotionally charged performance and not suitable for children under thirteen.
Mark your calendars and join us at The Strand Center for the Arts in the heart of Lakewood, NJ, for a one-night-only engagement that coincides with the weekend preceding Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s holiday. On January 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM EST, be prepared to witness a theatrical experience that will challenge your beliefs and stir your soul.
Can't make it in person? Fear not! We've got you covered. The performance will be livestreamed, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their location, can partake in this gripping exploration of character and prejudice.
Ready to secure your tickets? Visit readywritercsb.com for both in-person and virtual ticket options. Don't miss this chance to be part of an unforgettable evening that promises to ignite conversations and ignite change.
About Casey Bell:
Casey Bell is a prolific creative force, celebrated for his diverse talents across various artistic realms. With notable works such as "The Day the Rainbow Broke Up" and the uproarious comedy sketch show, "CrazyFun," Casey Bell has consistently pushed boundaries and now ventures into the world of drama with "Is His Dream Here Yet?" Witness his genius unfold on the stage as he delves into this powerful new endeavor.
For more information, visit https://www.readywritercsb.com/
