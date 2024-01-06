The ‘family affair’ for 50

Creative Director for Grenada’s 50th anniversary celebration Richardo Keens-Douglas has outlined the series of cultural events planned to commemorate the nation’s 50th anniversary of Independence on February 7, 2024.

Speaking at a press conference in St George, Keens-Douglas told reporters that the event will be held under the theme, “One People, One Journey, One Future”.

He said that one of the major events on the card is the Independence Calypso Monarch competition in which the semi-finals will be held on January 20 and the finals one week later.

“Prizes have gone up this year for the 50th and it is $15,000 for the first prize, $12,000 for the second prize, $10,000 for the third prize, and $8,000 for the fourth prize.

According to Keen-Douglas, the prizes on offer “is only happening for this year” and he called on the nation’s calypsonians to participate in this “wonderful experience.”

The renowned Grenadian writer disclosed that many activities will be occurring on Independence Day, February 7 such as the annual military parade, cultural presentation, and fireworks.

He said that Grenadians should expect to see some surprises between the parade and the fireworks.

“…There is going to be a lot of excitement happening. I don’t really want to give away anything but you know whenever we’re doing things (expect) a lot of surprises. I’m going to advise people to come early, dress in your beautiful colors,” he told reporters.

Keens-Douglas described the event as a “family affair” and stressed that it will be “a wonderful experience because it is 50 years which is once in a lifetime to experience this.”

The Nutmeg Princess author encouraged persons to come to the national stadium at Queen’s Park and have a great time while celebrating the country’s independence because it is “something you don’t want to miss.”

He announced that folk music, dance, poetry, drumming and folklore will be on display under the starlight in St. George’s as the event “Folk In The Town” will be held on February 8 in the city.

Speaking of the beauty of St George, the island’s leading Creative Director said: “We have got one of the most beautiful towns in the Caribbean which is the St. George’s town. So we are turning that town into a folk festival performance. There will be a wonderful stage on the Esplanade…”

“I don’t want to give away too much. It’s just going to be an exciting thing. It’s going to be pan, it’s going to be folk singing, it’s going to be everything. It’s an experience. It’s happening under the stars.”

The top storyteller said he wants spectators to reminisce on past times as they watch the event unfold, adding that it will be an “exciting event.”

“It’s something you want to come to and something you (will) remember and you’ll bring the olden days and what it used to be like, you know when we were growing up with the folk songs and the folk dancing and the story telling,” he remarked.

Keens-Douglas also told reporters that the sound of steel pan will be rung throughout the harbour in St. George as Pan 50 will be held on February 10.

THE NEW TODAY understands that eight steel pans will be participating in the event.

The Creative Director said: “We have one of the most picturesque harbours in the world, the Saint George’s Harbour … So on that night which is the tenth…it’s called Pan 50 and it’s a celebration of pan, strictly pan, no DJs nothing (but) just pan and it’s a foodfest as well. All the local cuisine that we have in Grenada and Carriacou and Petite Martinique – all of that will be displayed around the whole Carenage.”

He was at pains to point out that only pan will be played during the event exclusively as jewelers and crafts people will be present to display their products.

“And it is going to be pan music for a change because pan is so incredible to us. It is a very important part of our culture and it’s very important to celebrate pan,” said Keens-Douglas.