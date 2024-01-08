Candee Skin Celebrates A Remarkable 24% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

Candee Skin Skin Care & Waxing in the DFW area Candee Skin Skin Care & Waxing in the DFW area Candee Skin Skin Care & Waxing in the DFW area

Candee Skin is proving a growth in value to customers as seen in revenues exceeding US $1.2 million for year-end 2023

Our strengths continue to prove resilient in the current economic climate” — Mylan Johnson

DESOTO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candee Skin, a waxing & skincare spa located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, proudly announced a 24.1% year-over-year revenue growth in 2023. This is anchored by a 22.49% growth in all service sales. The core service of the Brazilian Wax specifically saw a 9.1% sales growth compared to 2022.

Steady & Sustainable Growth

Candee Skin is proving a growth in value to customers as seen in revenues exceeding US $1.2 million for year-end 2023 up from ≈ US $845,500 in 2022. This has been fueled by an ever-productive marketing strategy and improved operational systems.

“Our strengths continue to prove resilient in the current economic climate”: Mylan Johnson CFO. “Out-of-the-home waxing services continue to be seen as less of a luxury and more of a need as long as our value propositions remain.” Candee Skin has been able to continue to drip market share away from big box waxing franchises in locations that border competitors. Candee Skin offers a better waxing & customer service experience.

Investments in Marketing

Candee Skin has ventured into unconventional marketing channels roughly unseen by waxing spas Candice Johnson COO says, “In this new era of body positivity, we have acceptance in advertising that once might’ve been seen as racy, now seen is as beautiful by visual and conversational media.” We celebrate being able to speak, in messaging, to a broader group of waxing customers.”

Candee Skin has invested heavily in marketing, locating roughly 15% of revenue in ad spending across platforms such as OTT, static billboards, social media, etc.

Retention & Lifetime Value

Candee Skin boasts an impressive 87.22% retention rate in clients who have visited 2 or more times. 52.17% retention of first-time visits is just above industry standards but remains an opportunity for improvement.

Lifetime customer value is $8,550 per client. Mylan adds, “We feel that this is a strong number. This indicates that once in the system, consumers will remain loyal to Candee Skin as a brand and a meaningful part of their self-care.”

Outlook

As Candee Skin celebrates this milestone, it is not resting on its laurels. Candee Skin has ambitious plans for further growth, aiming to continue its positive trajectory by reaching even more communities, building on its service offerings, and maintaining its reputation for excellence. Plans to expand its media footprint are on the horizon as well. Investments in content for training & brand awareness have been aggressively budgeted for 2024.

Recruitment efforts for 2023 have fueled a greater interest in our small chain. Candee Skin will continue to grow and foster existing relationships with esthetician schools within the area.

Candee Skin-Desoto is scheduled to break ground on a new 2800, 7-room headquarters facility in Q1 2024. Once completed, the new campus will provide a greater capacity for services, training, media, and an overall greater customer visit.

Candee Skin-Rowlett expects a strong Q1 2024 with a firm foundation set as seen in a strong Q4 2023. Rowlett as a standalone, ended the year with revenues exceeding US $110k. This exceeds the revenue of our original location at the same age of 1.5 years. Candice says, “ We attribute this to excellent management, staff, and client retention