Top Affiliate Marketer/JV Broker Willie Crawford JOINS LOCAL City Places as SUPER Partner

CHANDLER, AZ, USA, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Executive Board of Local City Places is pleased to announce that Willie Crawford, an internationally acclaimed Internet Marketing authority, top affiliate marketer, product launch expert, and JV broker has joined Local City Places as a SUPER Partner.

This innovative platform is revolutionizing the way consumer reviews influence businesses across the United States. As LOCAL Search becomes increasingly integral for users on both desktop and mobile devices, LOCALCityPlaces.Com is introducing a new angle to this fast-evolving trend.

At the core of LOCAL City Places is the unique ability for members to leave detailed and meaningful reviews about Merchants in their local areas and beyond. In today’s world, where consumer opinions greatly determine business success, LOCAL City Places provides a platform for users to openly share their experiences, guiding future consumers in their choices.

What Crawford, who was selected for a Lifetime Achievement Award at the same Carnegie Hall event that honored Dan Kennedy, Martha Stewart, and Michael Gerber, likes most about the program is that consumers are already visiting their favorite Merchants on a regular basis. As he points out, “It’s very easy for a consumer to add a review for something they are already doing. Merchants should also know consumers BEGIN their research by looking for online reviews.”

In addition to his accolades in internet marketing, Willie Crawford is also the host of The Modern Midas podcast, where he shares powerful insights and strategies for achieving success in the digital age. His podcast, which delves into the nuances of effective online marketing and entrepreneurship, aligns seamlessly with his role at Local City Places. As a SUPER Partner, Crawford will not only contribute his marketing expertise but also provide valuable content and strategies that he explores in his podcast, further enriching the Local City Places community with his broad spectrum of knowledge and experience.

With Crawford's involvement, Local City Places is set to enhance its impact and reach, providing a robust platform for both consumers and Merchants to connect and thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape.

On January 8, 2024, LOCAL City Places kicks off its Sweepstakes “Who’s Your Favorite Merchant & WHY?” Besides getting a chance to win gift cards valued at up to $250, participants will also get the opportunity to highlight and review their favorite businesses.

For more information, you can reach out directly to LOCAL City Places company headquarters at (480) 579-6000.

