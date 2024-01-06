Oil and gas volumes firmed up at Bergknapp well off Norwegian coast
LONDON, UK, January 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wintershall Dea and its partners have announced that an appraisal well has been completed on the Bergknapp light oil discovery by the Transocean Norge semisub. The discovery was made in the Norwegian Sea in 2020, and work on possible options for development is now underway.
Bergknapp is located 200 kilometres north of Kristiansund and 8 kilometres west of the Maria field, which is tied back to the Kristin platform and also operated by Wintershall Dea. Other oil and gas activities are being conducted in close proximity, including numerous producing fields and the ongoing Dvalin North development. The new discovery falls within the PL836S licence.
The appraisal well was drilled in order to alleviate uncertainty with regard to volumes and the subsurface layer. A re-entry and sidetrack were carried out at the Bergknapp well in 2021, leading to the discovery of underlying gas in the Åre Formation. The appraisal well was completed earlier this month.
According to new analysis, potential recoverable oil amounts to 44–75 million boe in the Garn, Ile and Tilje formations, and 6–25 million boe in the Åre Formation.
Wintershall Dea and OMV are operating the Transocean Norge under a long-term contract, and the platform will now be sent to drill its next appraisal well at the Adriana and Sabina discoveries, which fall under the company’s nearby PL211 CS licence.
German BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea, with the remainder owned by a group of Russian investors, including Mikhail Fridman.
Shamir Atif
DI PR
+44 20 7454 5111
email us here