Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,595 in the last 365 days.

PPDNEWSLINKS

OAG Excellence Awards for Victims’ Justice

Friday, April 29, 2022 – Virtual Event
10:00AM – 11:30AM

Each year, Congress declares one week in April as Crime Victims’ Rights Week to honor and recognize crime victims and those who assist them. This year, the Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime declared April 24th – 30th as the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The 2022 National Theme is: “Rights, Access, and Equity for all Victims.”

The State Office of Victim Witness Advocacy and the Victims of Crime Compensation Office is honored to host New Jersey’s Crime Victims’ Rights Week virtual event on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.

We hope you will join us in paying respect to all of our victims of crime, thanking the many individuals who support them through vital services, and highlighting the role law enforcement plays in securing them justice.

Click here for more information.

 

You just read:

PPDNEWSLINKS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more