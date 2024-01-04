PPDNEWSLINKS

OAG Excellence Awards for Victims’ Justice

Friday, April 29, 2022 – Virtual Event

10:00AM – 11:30AM

Each year, Congress declares one week in April as Crime Victims’ Rights Week to honor and recognize crime victims and those who assist them. This year, the Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime declared April 24th – 30th as the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The 2022 National Theme is: “Rights, Access, and Equity for all Victims.”

The State Office of Victim Witness Advocacy and the Victims of Crime Compensation Office is honored to host New Jersey’s Crime Victims’ Rights Week virtual event on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.

We hope you will join us in paying respect to all of our victims of crime, thanking the many individuals who support them through vital services, and highlighting the role law enforcement plays in securing them justice.

