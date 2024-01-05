Submit Release
EU-backed light bulb exchange programme in Ukraine opens to urban retirees

As of 4 January 2024, pensioners living in Ukrainian cities can join the national light bulbs exchange programme supported by the European Union. 

The programme aims to reduce the burden on Ukraine’s power grid by replacing inefficient lamps with modern ones. It is active in 23,000 municipalities across all regions of Ukraine, except for the war zone and temporarily occupied territories.

At Ukrposhta offices, new programme participants will be able to exchange five more old light bulbs for energy-saving ones for free. To do this, they need to have their passport with them, tax ID, pensioner identity card, and an active phone number. At the same time, they do not have to have old bulbs for exchange with them right away but can bring them to Ukrposhta within a month.

Pensioners can exchange additional energy-saving bulbs for free while LEDs are available.

Since the outset of the programme in January 2023, Ukrainians have already replaced more than 26 million bulbs. Only in December 2023, Ukrainians replaced 4.5 million old bulbs with energy-saving ones.

Currently, another 14 million LEDs are available for exchange, and all willing citizens can benefit from the opportunity. Also, the programme will continue to be available for legal entities (healthcare facilities, schools, kindergartens, polyclinics and housing cooperatives). They can receive LED bulbs by submitting their application through the DIIA application.

