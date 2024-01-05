USP27X variants underlying X-linked intellectual disability disrupt protein function via distinct mechanisms

Here, we combine human genetics, bioinformatics, cell biology, and biochemical approaches to study the molecular basis of XLID105. This disorder is characterized by intellectual disability (ID), speech delay, and autistic features. Via functional studies focusing on USP27X protein biology, we describe potential pathogenic mechanisms of the different XLID105 USP27X variants and propose that USP27X functional disruption is a major pathogenic mechanism of XLID105.

Results

Clinical reports of individuals with USP27X variants Detailed information on 10 individuals from nine families (Fig 1A and B) with USP27X variants is provided in Tables 1, S1, and S2. All affected individuals were male and ranged in age from ∼3-36 yr. ID and/or speech delay were seen in all individuals with variable expressivity. Other neurodevelopmental issues, including autism spectrum disorder (6/10), attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (7/10), anxiety (3/10), and behavioral or social–emotional problems (5/10) were prevalent within the cohort (Fig 1C). Six individuals had motor delay with two of them exhibiting gait abnormalities (wide-based or nonspecific unstable gait). One individual had febrile seizures and another had refractory epilepsy. Ophthalmological abnormalities included myopia, hypermetropia, strabismus, and astigmatism. Most individuals had a head circumference within the normal range, but two were reported with microcephaly. Dysmorphic features were recorded in several individuals, but seemed mostly nonspecific, although cupped/protruding ears and an elongated face with pointed chin were noted in several individuals. Other clinical manifestations seen in a single family, and therefore not necessarily within the phenotypic spectrum, included precocious puberty, neurosensory hearing loss, metopic craniosynostosis, severe feeding difficulties, and pigmentation abnormalities. Figure 1. Pedigrees suggestive of X-linked inheritance. (A) Pedigrees for variant segregation in nine families with 10 affected individuals harboring USP27X variants drawn using QuickPed (Vigeland, 2022). The medical history of family members is described in the supplementary material. (B) Location of variants on a 2D schematic diagram of the USP27X protein. (C) Bar graph depicting the prevalence of the most commonly shared clinical manifestations. Human Phenotype Ontology (HP) terms are shown. Table 1. Detailed clinical information of affected individuals.

Exome sequencing identifies hemizygous variants in USP27X Variants in USP27X (NM_001145073.3) were identified in all individuals (Fig 1B). These included two stop-gain variants (c.106C>T; p.[Gln36Ter] and c.394G>T; p.[Glu132Ter]), one frameshift variant (c.1205dup; p.[Ala403fs]), and five missense variants (c.226G>A; [p.Gly76Ser], c.431A>G; p.[Tyr144Cys], c.541A>G; p.[Lys181Glu] c.937T>G; p.[Phe313Val], and c.1211G>A; p.[Ser404Asn]). The stop-gain would be expected to escape nonsense mediated decay, as USP27X has a single exon, yet would lead to premature truncation of the 438 aa protein. The missense variant p.(Ser404Asn) has one hemizygous call in gnomAD but was identified in two unrelated families with overlapping phenotypes and was therefore pursued. Similarly, a variant affecting the same residue as p.(Lys181Glu) - p.(Lys181Asn) was seen once as hemizygous in gnomAD. The other variants were neither observed in gnomAD nor in the TOPMed Bravo database. Computational prediction tools suggest either a deleterious effect or ambivalent predictions for the different variants (Table S3). CADD scores of the variants ranged from 21.9 to 25.5. All mothers available for testing were heterozygous for the variant. The mothers of two individuals were not available for testing (families 8 and 9). Whereas six mothers were reported to have normal cognitive function, two had mild ID: one with a frameshift variant and another with unknown USP27X variant status, but who had a child with a stop-gain variant. Clinical information for one biological mother was missing. This presentation is consistent with the X-linked recessive inheritance pattern, where males are affected, and females may have either no or mild manifestations. Missense variants in USP27X found here and the previously described variant c.1141T>C; p. (Tyr381His) (Hu et al, 2016) result in changes to residues conserved across mammals (Fig S1). The fact that we observe similar clinical manifestations in individuals with missense and truncating USP27X variants suggests that missense variants likely result in the disruption of USP27X function and can affect one or more aspects of USP27X protein biology. Therefore, we decided to functionally characterize the missense variants, hereafter referred to by short nomenclature: G76S, Y144C, K181E, F313V, Y381H, and S404N. Figure S1. XLID105 missense variants result in changes to conserved residues. Protein sequence alignment of human, mouse, and rat USP27X. Conserved residues are highlighted in red and residues with missense variants in XLID105 are outlined in blue.

XLID105 USP27X mutants are stable and correctly localized to the nucleus To investigate how USP27X variants affect USP27X protein localization and stability, we introduced human USP27X into Usp27x−/y mouse embryonic stem cells (ESCs) (Atanassov et al, 2016). WT USP27X is localized mainly to the nucleus with some cytoplasmic expression (Fig 2A) as previously described (Atanassov et al, 2016; Dold et al, 2022). Similar to the WT, XLID105 mutants largely localize to the nucleus (Fig 2A). Likewise, when we compared protein stability of WT and XLID105 mutant USP27X in a cycloheximide chase experiment, no significant differences were detected (Fig 2B). Taken together, these data indicate that these XLID105 variants do not have a major impact on USP27X localization or protein stability. Figure 2. XLID105 variants do not affect USP27X localization or protein stability. (A) Analysis of USP27X XLID105 mutant protein localization. Usp27x−/y ESCs were transfected with plasmids encoding the indicated HA-tagged USP27X mutants and their localization was analyzed via anti-HA (green) immunofluorescence and confocal microscopy. Actin staining (red) is shown as cytoskeleton marker and Hoechst (blue) was used as a nuclear marker. Scalebar: 20 μm, (n = 3). Quantification of the ratio between the nuclear and total HA-USP27X fluorescence intensity of 10 confocal image frames per variant is shown. No significant differences were found using one-way ANOVA analysis (data are presented as mean ± SEM). (B) Analysis of USP27X XLID105 mutant protein stability. Usp27x−/y ESCs were transfected with plasmids encoding the indicated HA-tagged USP27X constructs and cells were treated with cycloheximide for the indicated times. HA-tagged USP27X expression was analyzed via immunoblotting. ERK1 was used as a loading control. Quantification of relative HA-USP27X levels is displayed (data are presented as mean ± SEM, n = 3). No significant differences were found by t test analyses comparing each mutant with USP27X WT across four time points. Source data are available for this figure.

XLID105 variants are predicted disruptive of the USP27X protein structure Mutations in DUB protein sequence may disrupt its folding and, in turn, its function, (Hu et al, 2002) so we evaluated the structural relevance of USP27X residues mutated in XLID105. USP family enzymes are characterized by a USP domain that catalyzes ubiquitin removal (Hu et al, 2002, 2005; Renatus et al, 2006). This domain is formed by three subregions: the fingers, the palm, and the thumb (Hu et al, 2002). All three subregions accommodate ubiquitin, with the palm and thumb catalyzing ubiquitin cleavage. To gain insight into how XLID105 variants may impact USP27X structure and ubiquitin recognition, we analyzed the AlphaFold model of USP27X and computed a ColabFold model of USP27X bound to ubiquitin (Fig 3A and B). The modeled USP fold and ubiquitin were confidently predicted, as was the interaction between USP27X and ubiquitin (Fig S2A and B). In these models, we analyzed the location of residues in USP27X that are mutated in XLID105 (G76, Y144, K181, F313, Y381, and S404). K181 is adjacent to the thumb, whereas G76 and Y144 are located within this subdomain of the USP fold. F313, Y381, and S404 are located within the palm subdomain (Fig 3A). The sidechain of S404 contributes intramolecular hydrogen bonds (Fig 3A). This structural feature is highly conserved in the closely related DUBs USP22 and USP51 where S503 in USP22 and T689 in USP51 stabilize a similar local structure (Fig S2C). Our model of USP27X bound to ubiquitin resembles a prototypical USP domain–ubiquitin interaction (Hu et al, 2002). Importantly, the sidechain of Y381 of USP27X forms hydrogen bonds with the backbone of ubiquitin, whereas F313 buttresses the ubiquitin tail (Fig 3B). Relative solvent accessible surface area (RSA) calculations indicate that Y144, K181, and S404 are relatively surface-exposed residues and that G76, F313, and Y381 are buried within the predicted structures (Fig 3C). Figure 3. Structurally relevant USP27X residues are mutated in XLID105. (A) USP27X predicted structure from the AlphaFold database. The fingers, palm, and thumb subdomains are colored pink, purple, and green, respectively. Insertions in the USP domain (>6 residue stretches with predicted Local Distance Difference Test scores <80) are colored gray. Residues found to be mutated in individuals with XLID105 are highlighted in boxes, with the confidence score (predicted Local Distance Difference Test) given. Hydrogen bonds are shown as dashed lines. (B) F313 and Y381 are predicted to be important to USP27X ubiquitin binding. The USP27X–ubiquitin complex predicted using ColabFold (three replicate computations shown). Close-up views of USP27X F313 and Y381 residues in contact with ubiquitin (yellow) are shown. Hydrogen bonds are depicted as dashed lines. (B, C) Analysis of fractional solvent accessible surface area of residues found to be mutated in XLID105 individuals, calculated from the AlphaFold structures from panel (B) (Data are presented as mean ± SEM). Figure S2. Structural prediction of the USP27X–ubiquitin complex. (A) AlphaFold pLDDT confidence scores of USP27X and the USP27X–ubiquitin complex. (B) Predicted Aligned Error plots of three replicate models of the USP27X–ubiquitin complex (A = ubiquitin, B=USP27X). The color scale is shown with blue indicating higher confidence and red lower confidence. (C) Close-up views of USP27X, USP22, and USP51 AlphaFold models around residue S404 of USP27X highlighting conservation of the local structure. Hydrogen bonds are depicted as dashed lines. We predict that XLID105 variants F313V and Y381H disrupt the interaction with ubiquitin, whereas G76S and S404N may perturb the USP fold. In particular, the introduction of side chain atoms through G76S likely results in steric clashes with surrounding residues. The charge reversal of K181E may also have significant effects on the protein structure. However, from these predictions, the structural impact of the Y144C variant remains unclear suggesting that this variant affects other aspects of USP27X biology.

USP27X XLID105 variants display reduced catalytic activity Given that deubiquitylating activity can vary depending on the substrate, we assessed the impact of XLID105 variants on the USP27X core catalytic mechanism using substrate-independent in vitro assays. We expressed recombinant wild-type or mutant USP27X and confirmed that the thermal stability of USP27X was not affected by the XLID105 variants in thermal shift assays (Fig S3A). Figure S3. Activity-based probes measure USP27X ubiquitin recognition. (A) Thermal shift assay of recombinant USP27X WT and XLID105 variants. The melt curve and melt peak graphs, and calculated melt temperature for these proteins are shown. (B) Recombinant GST-tagged USP2 or USP27X were incubated with a HA-tagged ubiquitin–PRG probe and USP2 and USP27X probe labelling was analyzed via SDS–PAGE and immunoblotting (n = 3). (C) WT USP27X activity-based probe labelling with ubiquitin–PRG was compared with a USP27X C87A mutant (n = 3). (D) A USP27X activity-based probe labelling assay with ubiquitin–PRG was performed in the presence of increasing concentrations of PR-619 (n = 3). USP27X probe labelling was analyzed via immunoblotting. A merged GST/HA (USP27X/Ub-PRG) image is displayed for visualization of the probe labelling. (#) non-specific band. Source data are available for this figure. It has been reported that DUB pathogenic variants can selectively affect catalytic activity towards distinct ubiquitin chain linkages (Beck et al, 2021). Given that USP27X can cleave K48 and K63 ubiquitin chains (Ritorto et al, 2014), we directly measured the catalytic activity of the USP27X XLID105 variants on K48 and K63 di-ubiquitin chain cleavage assays in vitro. We found that the G76S, Y144C, F313V, Y381H, and S404N variants significantly impair catalytic activity, and observed similar results for both K48 and K63 di-ubiquitin (Fig 4A and B). These results are consistent with the predicted role of F313 and Y381 in ubiquitin interaction and the predicted structural relevance of G76S and S404N (Fig 3). These data indicate that most of the XLID105 missense variants disrupt USP27X catalytic activity, which may represent a major pathogenic mechanism in this disorder. Figure 4. XLID105 variants disrupt USP27X substrate-independent deubiquitylating activity. (A, B) GST-tagged WT or XLID105 mutant USP27X were incubated with K48 (A) or K63 (B) di-ubiquitin chains respectively. Data are presented as mean ± SEM, one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s analysis, K48: P = 0.0474 (*), P = 0.0080 (**), P < 0.0001 (****); K63: P = 0.0041 (**), P = 0.0001 (***), P < 0.0001 (****). (C) GST-tagged wild-type or XLID105 mutant USP27X was incubated with Ub-PRG probe and labelling was analyzed via immunoblotting. Labelling quantification of three replicates is shown. Data are presented as mean ± SEM, one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s analysis G76S: P = 0.0264(*), F313V: P = 0.0021 (**), Y381H: P = 0.0129 (*), and S404N: P < 0.0001 (****). A merged GST/HA (USP/Ub-PRG) image is displayed for visualization of the probe labelling. Source data are available for this figure. To further characterize these variants, we used a DUB activity-based probe. These probes consist of ubiquitin fused to a reactive carboxy terminal warhead. This warhead reacts with the DUB catalytic cysteine as this residue attacks the probe (Ekkebus et al, 2014). This assay allows for analysis of the critical steps of ubiquitin recognition and nucleophilic attack of the ubiquitin substrate isopeptide bond by the catalytic cysteine residue (Ekkebus et al, 2013). The ubiquitin–propargylamide (Ub-PRG) probe (Ekkebus et al, 2013) labels recombinant USP27X as it does USP2 in vitro (Fig S3B). As expected, USP27X Ub-PRG labelling was dependent on USP27X catalytic cysteine (C87) (Fig S3C) and was reduced when the reaction was performed in the presence of the broad DUB inhibitor PR-619 (Fig S3D). We next sought to determine the impact of XLID105 variants on USP27X ubiquitin recognition using the Ub-PRG probe labelling assay. We observed that the G76S, F313V, Y381H, and S404N mutant proteins displayed significantly decreased probe labelling compared with the control (Fig 4C). These data indicate that Y144C and K181E can still recognize ubiquitin and undergo nucleophilic attack, consistent with their surface exposure and location away from the active site (Fig 3); surprisingly, S404N cannot, suggesting the helix to which S404 forms a hydrogen bond (Fig S2C) may be allosterically important for ubiquitin binding and nucleophilic attack.