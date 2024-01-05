New faces join NDC cabinet in reshuffle 

It’s now official that former New National Party (NNP) Executive member and government minister Delma Thomas is now a full-fledged minister in the 18-month old National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

Thomas, the Member of Parliament for the rural St Andrew North-west constituency received her instrument of appointment on Thursday from Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade at a private ceremony held at her official residence in the south of the island.

The female Parliamentarian was one of two new additions to the Congress government which came into office following the results of the June 22, 2022 general election when the party unseated the then ruling NNP of Keith Mitchell.

Thomas and Senator Quinc Britton, who was unsuccessful in the poll against NNP’s veteran politician Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen in St Mark, were among the government ministers who were included in the Cabinet reshuffle and presented at a press conference Friday at Parliament Building at Mt Wheldale.

In his address Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said that the new Ministerial assignments will take immediate effect from January 5, 2024.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the entire Cabinet for the service that has been rendered to the public over the last 18 months. I want to thank the staff at the respective ministries who worked with our ministers and I want to wish the ministers who have had their portfolios reassigned the best of luck, the best of strength, good health and success as we collectively continue to take this path of service to the people of Grenada,” he said.

The much-talked about Delma Thomas who defected from the NNP in May 2023 to join Congress sat at the same table for the first time with her cabinet colleagues along with Sen. Britton who was placed on her right hand side.

MP Thomas is now joining the Cabinet as Minister for Mental Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs with special responsibility for the Mt. Gay Psychiatric Hospital, a position she held as a Minister under the former Keith Mitchell-led administration.

Thomas, while expressing her passion for the area of Mental Health vowed to assist in stopping inequality related to the issue on the island.

“I want to reiterate my commitment to the people and to the Ministry of Mental Health. As everyone in the media know, my passion relates to mental health and so I want to pledge that I will give my best and do what it takes to improve people with mental health, to work along to end stigma and discrimination and all the other aspects of the Ministry. I pledge to do my best.”

Sen. Britton now holds the position of Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Economy and Culture to work alongside Sen. Adrian Thomas who will now serve in the new role of Minister for Tourism, the Creative Economy and Culture.

Britton, considered as a community leader and youth activist in St Mark, expressed his appreciation for being able to work on the invitation of the Prime Minister in an area that he is passionate about.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be here this morning and let me say thanks to the Prime Minister for affording me the opportunity to sit at that level serving at the Executive Arm of Government. You have my firm commitment and support… my passion…is with culture, so it falls directly within my domain. I pledge my commitment to do the best that I can at this stage,” he said.

Sen. David Andrew will now focus solely on Education as former Health Minister Jonathan LaCrette will now take over his two other portfolios as Minister for Youth and Sports.

Sen. Gloria Thomas, former Minister of State with responsibility for Social Development and Gender Affairs will now serve as Minister for Social and Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs.

MP for St. George South-east Phillip Telesford will now work in the Ministry of Health after serving in the Ministry of Social, Community, Housing and Gender Affairs over the last 18 months.

The Ministry of Economic Development, Planning, Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, Marine Resources and Cooperatives will now be headed by Lennox Andrews who also serves as MP for St. Andrew South-west.

Stepping down from his position will be MP for St. George North-east Ron Redhead as he embarks on academic and educational development.

Extending gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a government Minister, the St. George North-east MP, Redhead stated that it is vital to embrace lessons and teamwork.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Honourable Prime Minister for his gracious offer and to allow St. George North-east to experience what I would consider a very important part of our Cabinet and our government. I think it was very important – we learned significant lessons and we built a team and we are still a team,” he said.

Redhead expressed his commitment to serve the constituency as MP while reiterating his support to the current Ministers.

“So I want to reiterate that I still remain the Member of Parliament for St. George North-east, fully committed not just to the party but certainly to the country and will still continue to do my part to ensure that we move Grenada forward.

“And so to all the Cabinet colleagues, I want to wish you all the best and you know that you have my voice and my support in everything that you do.”