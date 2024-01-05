When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 05, 2024 FDA Publish Date: January 05, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to Undeclared Soy Company Name: ToYou Snacks Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Snack Bars in a variety of flavors

Company Announcement

ToYou Snacks, of Winter Garden, Florida is recalling TOYOU branded snack bars in flavors Coconut Mocha, Chocolate Mango, Salted caramel dark chocolate, Mint Dark chocolate, Banana foster, Mango Yogurt because they contain undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to soy run risk of serious or life threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Chocolate mango, & Banana Foster snack bars were sold at 20 Whole Foods stores throughout the state of Florida beginning on 9/6/2023 to 12/15/2023. Coconut Mocha, Mint dark chocolate, Mango yogurt, Salted caramel dark chocolate, Chocolate mango, & Banana foster were sold through AMAZON FBA. Amazon sells directly to consumers at the national level through the North Carolina distribution center beginning on 11/9/2023 to 12/15/2023.

The recalled TOYOU snack bars are packaged in 40 gram (1.4 oz) wrappers in 14 count boxes. Both use craft looking paper and vibrant colors in the names of the flavors.

Lots and expirations are as follows:

Amazon

Flavor Delivered on LOT EXP Mint Dark Chocolate 11/09/2023 MDCFBA-01 08/30/2024 Mango Yogurt 11/09/2023 MY 05 08/30/2024 Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate 11/09/2023 SCFBA 02 08/30/2024 Chocolate Mango 11/09/2023 CHMGFBA 02 08/30/2024 Banana Foster 11/09/2023 BFFBA 02 08/30/2024 Coconut Mocha 11/09/2023 COCOMFBA 02 08/30/2024

KeHe

Flavor Delivered on LOT EXP Banana Foster 09/06/2023-

10/24/2023 BF 13 / BFKHE 01 06/30/2024 – 08/30/2024 Chocolate Mango 09/06/2023-

10/24/2023 CHMG01 / CMKHE 01 06/30/2024 – 08/30/2024

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem.

Production of these flavors has been halted until FDA and ToYou Snacks are certain that the issue has been resolved.

This recall was brought forward to us as an immediate action through the Florida Department of Agriculture. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the wrappers were missing the soy allergen declaration in the flavors listed above. This issue was caused by mass printing wraps and not having anyone in the team previous to myself and my team with any knowledge on quality and control the company.

Consumers who have purchased the flavors above (40 gram bars) are urged to throw away or return products for a full refund. Consumers with question please feel free to contact us at toyousnacks@me.com.

We are working diligently with both the FDA and the Florida Department of Agriculture in order to solve this issue and provide an even better product for those who have been loyal to us.