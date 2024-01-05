Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Sexual Assault 23A4007378

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007378

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnet

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

 

ACCUSED: Patrick Barrett                                          

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/5/23 the Vermont State Police and Vermont Department of Children and Families began an investigation into the reported sexual abuse of a juvenile. As a result of the investigation on 1/5/24 Patrick Barrett was arrested for Sexual Assault. Barrett was lodged at NERCC and will be arraigned at 1230 on 1/8/24 in Caledonia Superior Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   1/8/24 at 12:30 pm          

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: North East Regional Correctional Complex

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner

Vermont State Police

1068 US Rt. 5 Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

Phone: (802)748-3111

Fax: (802)748-1585

 

