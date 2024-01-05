St. Johnsbury Sexual Assault 23A4007378
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007378
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnet
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Patrick Barrett
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/5/23 the Vermont State Police and Vermont Department of Children and Families began an investigation into the reported sexual abuse of a juvenile. As a result of the investigation on 1/5/24 Patrick Barrett was arrested for Sexual Assault. Barrett was lodged at NERCC and will be arraigned at 1230 on 1/8/24 in Caledonia Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/8/24 at 12:30 pm
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: North East Regional Correctional Complex
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner
Vermont State Police
1068 US Rt. 5 Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Phone: (802)748-3111
Fax: (802)748-1585