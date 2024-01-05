Hilton & Hyland Hosts FGP Members From Western U.S.

To end 2023, Forbes Global Properties, a curated consumer marketplace of luxury homes and an invitation-only membership network of independently owned real estate firms, hosted Chair Matt Beall, Vice Chair Andy Nelson, broker-owners, management associates, and top agents from the network’s US Western Region for a lively day of discussion, information exchange, and collaboration with respected colleagues. Billy Jack Carter and Lori Hyland of the Board of Directors, alongside Hilton & Hyland President David Kramer, led the engagement and affirmed the brokerage’s support for the whole Forbes Global Properties community.

Hosted by Hilton & Hyland, through an information-packed agenda, attendees delved into the current luxury market and timely trends and discussed opportunities within their respective markets.

Members in attendance were joined by Forbes Global Properties Chief Executive Officer Michael Jalbert, Chief Operating Officer El Moriarty, Chief Digital Officer Lisa Gluck, Creative Director Leo Montan, and included:

EQTY, Newport Beach and Palm Springs, California

Hawaii Life, Hawaii

GUIDE Real Estate, Sacramento, California

Hilton & Hyland, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and surrounding Westside communities, California

LUXE, Portland and Lake Oswego, Oregon

National Parks Realty, Whitefish, Montana

RETSY, Scottsdale, Arizona

Strand Hill Properties, Manhattan Beach, the Beach Cities, and the South Bay, Los Angeles region, California

Tahoe Mountain Realty, Lake Tahoe and Truckee, California

Village Properties, Montecito and Santa Barbara, California

Willis Allen Real Estate, San Diego and La Jolla, California

Forbes Global Properties is committed to providing members with ongoing opportunities to meet both virtually and in-person with a focus on promoting the open exchange of information, sharing of best-practices, and the deepening of local luxury market expertise. The Western Region Conference follows the 2023 Global Conference, a recent two-day symposium that welcomed members from 35 countries and territories to Vail, Colorado, for networking, expert presentations and panels, property tours by host Slifer Smith & Frampton, and social events.

About Forbes Global Properties

Established and led by the world’s foremost independent luxury residential brokers and industry veterans, Forbes Global Properties is a curated consumer marketplace that connects discerning buyers directly to the world’s finest homes and the elite agents that represent them. Established in 2020, the invitation-only network spans more than 500 locations and comprises more than 16,750 property experts across the U.S., Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Middle East, New Zealand, and Europe. For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.