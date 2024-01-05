Submit Release
CBP officers seize 172 pounds of cocaine at the Ysleta Port of Entry Cargo Facility

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry Cargo Facility intercepted 172.6 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $5.5 million Wednesday.

“This significant seizure is an example of the vigilance and commitment by our CBP officers to the narcotic interdiction mission,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “CBP officer expertise, canines and technology are all important elements in stemming the flow of contraband.”

The interception occurred January 3, when a 56-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a box truck arrived from Mexico via the cargo facility. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the conveyance and commodity which included screening by a canine team and a non-intrusive inspection (x-ray) exam. Following a thorough examination, CBP officers located 64 bundles containing 172.6 pounds of cocaine concealed within the commodity manifested as plastic rolls.

The narcotics and conveyance were seized by CBP.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

