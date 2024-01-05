British Columbia introduces French-language policy

CANADA, January 5 - The Province has developed a French-language policy that will guide government ministries in enhancing services to French-speaking residents.

The French-language policy will gradually improve government’s ability to serve francophones throughout the province, based on needs and available resources. The policy will also ensure government increases engagement activities with French-speaking residents so their needs are better integrated in program, policy and services development.

“Prior to today, British Columbia was the sole jurisdiction in Canada without an overarching policy on French-language services, despite providing information and services in French to its numerous residents,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health and Minister responsible for Francophone Affairs. “The new policy represents a positive step to increase the Province’s capacity to engage with and provide services to its French-speaking residents. Greater co-ordination and access to information and services in French will bring the added benefit of fostering the vitality of the B.C. and Canadian Francophonie.”

The French and English languages are enshrined in Canada’s Constitution. French is integral for British Columbia’s linguistic identity and diversity.

“Providing government information and services in French is a crucial component of the Province’s approach to enhancing accessibility for all British Columbians,” Dix said. “Our government aims to remove barriers and be inclusive so francophones can play an active role in our province’s social, cultural and economic development.”

An implementation plan will be developed in collaboration with francophone partners. The policy will come into effect on April 1, 2024, and be subject to regular evaluations.

Quick Facts:

More than 328,000 people in British Columbia (6.6% of B.C.’s population) can conduct a conversation in French, making B.C. the jurisdiction with the third-largest population of French speakers in Canada after Quebec and Ontario.

More than 76,000, or 1.5% of B.C.’s population, speak French regularly at home.

Approximately one in 25 immigrants can have a conversation in French.

Nearly two-thirds of people in British Columbia who had French as their only first official language spoken in 2021 were born in Canada, but outside British Columbia.

In the past 10 years, enrolment in French-immersion education has increased by 7% and enrolment in Conseil scolaire francophone has increased by 23.6%.

Learn More:

To read the French-language policy, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/French_Language_Policy.pdf