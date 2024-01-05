 Healey-Driscoll Administration Issues Safety Reminders Ahead of Anticipated Winter Storm 

Boston — In anticipation of the season’s first accumulating snowfall, the Healey-Driscoll Administration invites Massachusetts residents to plan ahead and review storm safety tips. Information from the National Weather Service Boston Office indicates a winter storm will impact the region overnight Saturday through late Sunday afternoon, bringing the possibility of hazardous travel. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Saturday afternoon across much of the state, with the exception of the Cape and Islands. Widespread snowfall amounts of 6-12" are forecast. With the heaviest precipitation expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, the administration encourages public preparedness.

“Although we don’t anticipate a record-breaking snowfall, our administration has been taking early steps to ensure we are prepared to keep the people of Massachusetts safe – and we encourage everyone to do the same,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Recognizing that we’re no strangers to snowy winters, I'm asking Massachusetts residents to take steps to protect yourselves and your loved ones by making sure your homes stay safely heated and traveling on roads with extra care. Please also take some time to check in on your neighbors to make sure everyone stays warm and safe.”

“While the details of this storm are still coming into focus, the Governor and I have been in close communication with our partners in government to address any impact on our cities and towns,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We appreciate essential frontline workers who are going above and beyond to ensure the state can safely function in weather events like this and ask members of the public to do their part in that effort this weekend.”

How Residents Can Prepare:

Plan ahead and take care when traveling on the roads. Clear snow and ice from your vehicle’s windows, lights, hood, and roof before driving. Utilize safe winter driving practices, including leaving extra room for braking and stopping in slippery travel conditions. Don't crowd the plow or maintenance vehicles. Stay back at least 200 feet and don't pass on the right.

Prepare for possible power outages. Fully charge your cellphone, laptop, and any essential electronic devices before the storm. Ensure you have extra batteries for medical equipment and assistive devices. Take stock of your emergency kit and ensure it includes seasonal supplies, such as extra winter clothing and blankets.

Manually check your Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) detectors to make sure they work correctly and have fresh batteries. During and after the storm, check your outside fuel exhaust vents, making sure that they are not obstructed by snow or ice.

Additional tips on what to do before, during, and after a winter storm can be found at Mass.gov/Snow.

“MEMA is actively monitoring the forecast and coordinating with our partners at the National Weather Service,” said MEMA Director Dawn Brantley. “We are prepared to facilitate any requests for assistance that may arise from communities impacted by this winter storm.”

MassDOT

MassDOT is advising the public to plan ahead if traveling Saturday night through Sunday afternoon as snowfall in most regions will make for challenging driving conditions and poor visibility. MassDOT has made necessary preparations for snowplows and snow removal staff and will deploy equipment as necessary across the state. For real-time updates on roadway impacts, follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“With a severe winter storm approaching, we’re encouraging everyone to make preparations ahead of time to avoid unnecessary trips on the road,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “If you must travel during the storm, plan to allow for extra time, travel at reduced speeds, anticipate slippery conditions, and monitor MassDOT resources to stay updated on roadway conditions.”

For information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

MBTA

The MBTA and Keolis Boston are prepared for Sunday’s winter weather and will continue to coordinate with meteorological experts and other teams as necessary. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts for up-to-date service information. Riders can also visit the T’s Winter Travel Guide at mbta.com/winter.

Subway : Regular weekend service will operate on subway lines on Sunday. Riders are reminded of the current Green Line shutdown from North Station to Babcock Street, Heath Street, and Kenmore. If necessary to accommodate winds and accumulated snowfall, Mattapan Line service may be replaced with shuttle bus service in order to protect the nearly 80-year-old trolleys from potential damage. Disruptions in service will be listed on T-Alerts and on X/Twitter @MBTA.

Bus : Regular weekend bus service will operate on Sunday. If weather conditions worsen, some bus routes may operate on their Snow Routes and will be re-routed to avoid steep hills, tight corners, and narrow streets. The MBTA will post a T-Alert for each bus line that runs its Snow Route.

Commuter Rail : All Commuter Rail lines will operate a regular Sunday schedule. Disruptions in service will be listed on T-Alerts and on X/Twitter @MBTA_CR and @MBTA_CR_Alerts.

Ferry : All ferry services will operate regular Sunday schedules.

The RIDE: RIDE services will be unaffected and will operate as planned.

While crews will be working to clear snow and ice throughout the system on Sunday, riders are asked to use caution on platforms and at bus stops.

The MBTA will operate non-passenger trains to assist in keeping tracks clear and to look for any trees or branches that pose a threat to overhead wires. Generators are deployed at key locations to mitigate the risk of potential power outages. MBTA emergency crews are on standby throughout the storm to respond to rail issues, issues affecting power systems, potential switch problems, and any flooding issues that may occur. Power crews will be on hand to inspect overhead wires on the Blue and Green lines for ice buildup on catenary wires. Crews will use ice cutters, installed on vehicles, to safely remove ice from impacting power lines. Increased staffing will be on-site throughout the duration of the weather event to respond to weather-related issues, and rail-borne snow-fighting equipment will be pre-deployed at key locations around the rapid transit network. The T also has contractors at the ready for snow clearing along key bus routes and T facility/employee parking, freeing up T personnel to concentrate on core system functions.

Regarding the Commuter Rail, the MBTA and Keolis have more than 1,000 pieces of snow fighting equipment, including snow blowers, salt trucks, plows, and other equipment, that are deployed across the Commuter Rail network ahead of storms. To mitigate risk impacts to rail infrastructure from snow and ice, Keolis also deploys specialized equipment across the network such as snow jets and switch heaters that help keep rail switches clear of ice and snow and properly functioning. Ahead of the storm these switch heaters will be activated to ensure normal flow of train traffic. During the storm, Keolis personnel clear snow, apply sand and salt to passenger areas and MBTA parking lots managed by Keolis, and responds to any incidents, such as downed trees.

Massport

Boston Logan International and Worcester Regional airports could see possible delays due to the storm. Passengers flying over the weekend should check with their airline for the most accurate information about flights and allow themselves extra time to get to and from the airports. Both airports are fully staffed with specialized snow removal equipment and will be prepared for the storm.

Department of Conservation and Recreation

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is monitoring the forecast and preparing its snow removal equipment for its roadways and properties in anticipation of a plowable event. With the potential combination of heavy wet snow and gusty winds near the rain/snow line, DCR is also preparing for potential for power outages and downed trees and will have emergency contracted saw crews staged in the Boston area on hand to assist as needed. The agency anticipates on activating its statewide storm center.

To accommodate for safe snow removal, DCR will delay opening all of its agency operated ice rinks as well as many of its visitor centers on Sunday till noon. The delayed opening will include the visitor centers at: Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord, Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Halibut Point State Park in Rockport, Lawrence Heritage State Park, Dunn State Park in Gardner, Wachusett Mountain State Reservation in Princeton, Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park in Uxbridge, Mount Greylock State Reservation in Lanesborough, Great Falls Discovery Center in Turner Falls, the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury, and Roxbury Heritage State Park, as well as the Blackstone River Valley Heritage Center in Worcester.

Ahead of this week’s storm, DCR debuted a video on the agency’s efforts to reduce the amount of road salt that gets washed into Wachusett watershed reservoirs that provide water to nearly half of the state. These efforts – that include the use of liquid salt brine and salt use reduction grants provided to municipalities – cut down the amount of road salt used by 36% last year. Liquid salt brine – a mix of salt dissolved in water – serves as an anti-icing agent to prevent snow and ice from binding to the road surface, allowing for easier removal, fewer applications and faster return to a clean paved surface. This snow removal technique is more cost effective and environmentally friendly for municipalities, state agencies and consumers.

The agency also today debuted a video on social media on how residents can make their own more environmentally friendly liquid salt brine.

Department of Public Utilities

The Department of Public Utilities and the Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs) continue to monitor the weather forecast. The DPU and EDCs remain in close communication as the storm develops. The EDCs conduct daily storm planning calls and provide regular updates to the DPU regarding storm preparation activities.

Department of Environmental Protection

To address the handling of excessive snowfall amounts, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) provides Snow Disposal Guidance to local governments and businesses. The online guidance assists with snow disposal site selection, site preparation and maintenance, and emergency snow disposal options that are protective of wetlands, drinking water, and waterbodies. MassDEP also has an online mapping tool to help communities identify possible snow disposal options locally.

