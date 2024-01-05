Consumer Brands Statement on the Commerce Department’s Final Determination on Tin Mill Duties

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Consumer Brands Association issued the following statement in response to the Commerce Department’s final determination on tin mill steel duties from President & CEO David Chavern:

“The Department of Commerce’s final duty levels on imports of tin mill steel products largely reject incredulous claims from Cleveland-Cliffs that would have significantly hurt consumers and domestic manufacturing jobs. While we are disappointed to see any level of suggested duties on tin mill steel from ally countries like Germany, Canada and South Korea, we appreciate Commerce’s determination of no evidence of dumping from the Netherlands, Taiwan, Turkey and the United Kingdom. The extremely low duties suggested for Germany, Canada and South Korea differ markedly from the extraordinarily high levels requested by Cleveland-Cliffs, underscoring how the company incorrectly sought unsubstantiated tariffs at the expense of other U.S. manufacturers and consumers.

“Since last year when Cleveland-Cliffs petitioned for duties of up to 300% on tin mill steel, which is used in everyday canned good products, we have adamantly opposed their efforts because America’s largest manufacturing sector and the most vulnerable consumers would bear the cost.

“Can manufacturers and CPG companies do not have access to the steel needed without importing tin mill products. Imports of tin mill steel are critical to ensuring the availability and continued viability of manufacturing cans, food, personal care and household products here in the United States, because the domestic industry, including petitioner Cleveland-Cliffs, has refused to make steel that meets the quality and width specifications required by downstream users.

“When the International Trade Commission meets again in February to vote on this case, we can only hope that it listens to the arguments it heard yesterday during its hearing on these issues. We are confident that the facts in this case and market realities point the Commission toward a finding of no injury in this case and a complete dismissal of Cleveland-Cliffs’ misleading claims.”

