Get Your 2024 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar Before They’re All Gone

CONTACT:

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

January 5, 2024

Concord, NH – The 2024 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is still available from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, but supplies are limited. Our award-winning calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. The 2024 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar makes a great gift for anyone who enjoys wildlife or the outdoors, and is a WILD way to welcome the New Year.

Calendars are only $12.00. Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/shop-and-support/shop-wild-nh to purchase yours online and enjoy free shipping. Or visit us at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Every calendar purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work managing the state’s natural resources for all to enjoy.