pasco scallop 124

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is gathering public feedback on proposed changes to the bay scallop season for the Pasco Zone. The Pasco Zone currently has a 10-day season in rule but a longer, trial season was set by executive order in 2023 to assess whether extending the season would balance resource sustainability with community interests. Based on public feedback and the outcome of this recent season, staff are recommending establishing a 40-day season, beginning July 10 through Aug. 18, in rule for future seasons in the Pasco Zone.

The virtual public workshop will start at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 9. A unique link to connect to the workshop will be posted on the day of the meeting on the Saltwater Workshops webpage available by clicking on “Public Workshops” at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.

If you are unable to attend the virtual meeting, you can still submit a written comment about Pasco Zone bay scallop management online by visiting MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.

The Pasco Zone includes all state waters south of the Hernando – Pasco county line and north of Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County, and includes all waters of the Anclote River.

For more information on current bay scallop regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops” under the “Crabs, Lobster and other Shellfish” tab.

For information on saltwater fishing in Florida including regulations, upcoming workshops and more, visit MyFWC.com/Marine.