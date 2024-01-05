Manchin Announces $689K to Support Quality, Afforadble Housing in West Virginia

January 05, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $689,631 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for nine West Virginia housing organizations. The funding will help ensure safe, affordable housing for families and youth across the state.

“Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm, safe place to sleep at night,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HUD is investing more than $689K to help ensure quality, affordable housing for West Virginians throughout our great state, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support a secure living environment for every West Virginian across the Mountain State."

Individual awards listed below:

The HUD Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program provides funding to enable HUD-assisted families to increase their earned income and reduce their dependency on welfare assistance and rental subsidies. The resources support a variety of critical services, including childcare, employment counseling, financial literacy and homeownership education.

$118,461 – Housing Authority of Mingo County

$110,408 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority

$102,564 – The Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority

$100,842 – Wheeling Housing Authority

$94,329 – Apple Tree Gardens Apartments, Jefferson County

$53,846 – Randolph County Housing Authority

$52,500 – Benwood McMechen Housing Authority, Marshall County

$50,463 – Parkersburg Housing Authority

The HUD Homeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative provides assistance to youth at least 18 years old and not more than 24 years old who left foster care or will leave foster care within 90 days and are homeless or at risk of homelessness.