Hyde Pond Kid’s Ice Fishing Derby set for Jan. 27

Warm hot chocolate will be served, and volunteers will be on hand to drill plenty of holes and help the kids. While some fishing gear and tackle will be available for loan, anglers with their own equipment are encouraged to bring it.

Hyde Pond is located south of the Salmon airport on the road to the Sunset Heights subdivision.

Anglers 14 or older must have a valid fishing license and all Idaho fishing regulations apply. Check out Fish and Game's ice fishing page for more information on ice fishing basics, ice safety, and where you can ice fish.

The event is sponsored by several local agencies and businesses. For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.