DCR News Release – Missing Work Furlough Inmate voluntarily returns to OCCC

January 4, 2024

Missing Work Furlough Inmate voluntarily returns to OCCC
January 4, 2024
Missing Work Furlough Inmate voluntarily returns to OCCC
HONOLULU — Work furlough inmate Matthew K. Chung is back in custody after returning voluntarily to the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) Wednesday night.
Chung, 32, left OCCC Module 20 Wednesday morning on a job-seeking furlough pass and was supposed to return by noon that day. Sheriffs and Honolulu police were notified after he was reported missing.
Chung voluntarily returned to OCCC at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies subsequently booked him for escape.
Chung is serving time for felony assault and place to keep a pistol or revolver. His next parole hearing was scheduled for February 2024.
