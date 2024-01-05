DCR News Release – Missing Work Furlough Inmate voluntarily returns to OCCC

Submit Release
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

 

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 4, 2024 

Missing Work Furlough Inmate voluntarily returns to OCCC

 

HONOLULU — Work furlough inmate Matthew K. Chung is back in custody after returning voluntarily to the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) Wednesday night.

Chung, 32, left OCCC Module 20 Wednesday morning on a job-seeking furlough pass and was supposed to return by noon that day. Sheriffs and Honolulu police were notified after he was reported missing.

Chung voluntarily returned to OCCC at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies subsequently booked him for escape.

Chung is serving time for felony assault and place to keep a pistol or revolver. His next parole hearing was scheduled for February 2024. 

###

 

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov

 

