Guardian General Insurance (OECS) supporting local charities

Guardian General Insurance (OECS) Limited was once again happy to make a significant donation to local charitable organisations in support of their mission to uplift the less fortunate in our society by ensuring that those benefitting would have an enjoyable Christmas season.

For over 20 years, Guardian General has partnered with 11 charities in an effort to create that silver lining during the most wonderful time of the year. On accepting the donation cheque on behalf of the charities, Ms. Tamara Courtney of The Dorothy Hopkin Home for the Disabled expressed her gratitude and heartfelt thanks to Guardian General for their staunch pledge to assist the charities with their vocation. She stated, “The work of charitable organisations is selfless and a year round commitment. At Christmas, our efforts are ten-fold as we endeavor to bring hope, joy and love to those we serve. We cannot do this alone and we welcome the partnership of organisations like Guardian General who has been a strong advocate for our cause.”

Mr. Nigel Adams, Managing Director, Guardian General Insurance (OECS) Limited, saluted the 11 charities referring to them as community heroes, who serve with compassion and with the aim of making a difference in the lives of the less fortunate across Grenada. As a responsible corporate citizen the betterment of our nation is always a priority, and where our company can assist we will endeavour to undertake to do so.

The organisations benefitting from the donations included:

Fr. Hilarion Cheshire Home

School for the Deaf

Society of St. Vincent De Paul

Bel Air Home

Grenada Community Development Agency

Queen Elizabeth Home for Children

The Society of Friends of the Blind

Stewards of the Poor

Grand Anse Gardens Home for the Aged

The Dorothy Hopkin Centre for the Disabled

Grenada Save the Children Development Agency