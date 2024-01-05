CT DoAg Requests Public Comment
01/05/2024
CT DoAg Requests Public Comment
Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) Requests Public Comment on Funding Priorities of Specialty Crop Block Grant Program
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) has announced a public comment period on the funding priorities for Connecticut’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program in 2024. The public is asked to submit a response through the online form by Friday, January 12, 2024, at 4 p.m. EST.
CT DoAg’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program awards funds to enhance the competitiveness of the state’s specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture).
Recent funding priorities have included:
Research, development, and dissemination of innovative production practices to enhance farm viability, natural resource conservation, and climate change mitigation and adaptation
Market access (local, regional, national, or international), marketing, branding, and consumer education
Producer collaboration—including establishing or strengthening producer associations and cooperatives
Value chain enhancement—including strengthening relationships between producers, aggregators, processors, distributors, retail businesses, and consumers
Pest and disease management
Technical assistance to address efficiency, conservation, climate change, business viability, workforce development, labor issues, succession planning, and challenges facing beginning and socially disadvantaged farmers
Enhancing food safety and improving the capacity of specialty crop businesses to comply with Food Safety Modernization Act or food safety audit program requirements
