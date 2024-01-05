ROR HOLDINGS PRESENT ITS SHORT TERM FINANCIAL STRATEGY

WILLING TO RAISE 1.5 MILLION EUROS TO BECOME DEBT-FREE AND TO DIVERSIFY FROM ITS ACTUAL PORTFOLIO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoR Holdings PLC is pleased to announce its short-term financial strategy.

The company's main goal is to be a debt-free company, paying all the outstanding loans and having some additional liquidity to diversify its investment portfolio.

To achieve this goal, the company is launching an Equity Placement for 1.5 million euros at 0.50 euros per share.

In case of a successful placement, 3 Mio new common shares will be issued.

Based on the actual number of outstanding shares of 3.56 Mio shares, this new Equity placement will represent 45,68 % of the fully diluted Company equity capital.

The new investor will also have the possibility, through an option deal, to acquire an additional 10% stake and get full control of ROR Holding PLC. These 600'000 selling shareholder's shares will be sold to the new equity investor at 500'000 euros, or 0.83 euros per share.

The deal offered to the new investors will allow them to get ROR Holdings PLC majority control for an overall 2 Mio euros investment and to get control, through RoR Holdings PLC, over the majority of The Reputation Exchange PLC (REPX) and Bss-One shares.

If this 1.5 Mio euro new equity placement is raised, the use of proceeds of the new liquidity, after having repaid all the actual debt positions, will be the following one.

50'000 euros for listing RoR holding PLC on a European Stock Exchange

150'000 euros for a 20% stake in an innovative payment company

200'000 euros for a 40% stake in a food delivery tech company

100'000 euros for a 51% stake in a Crypto Exchange company

The company is willing to achieve all of the above before the end of June 2024.