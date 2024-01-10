Before you hire a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation in Maine-especially a shipyard worker-navy veteran, please call attorney Joe Belluck at 866-714-6466. You'll be glad you did.” — Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center

PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center has recently endorsed attorney Joe Belluck of the law firm of Belluck & Fox to be the go-to attorney for a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Maine-especially the wife of a shipyard worker. Joe Belluck is one of the nation's premier mesothelioma attorneys, he and his colleagues have been assisting people with this rare cancer in Maine for decades and they produce the best possible compensation results for their clients. For direct access to attorney Joe Belluck please call 866-714-6466. Secondhand exposure to asbestos is a problem in Maine because workers bring home asbestos on their work clothing.

The group says, "We have been assisting people with mesothelioma for nearly two decades, we are advocates for people like this, and we want a person with this rare cancer to receive the best possible compensation results. Joe Belluck and his team at Belluck & Fox have an office in Maine, they have decades worth of experience representing people with mesothelioma including the family members of shipyard workers-navy veterans, and we are incredibly confident Joe, and his amazing colleagues will get you the best compensation results for their client with this rare cancer. Before you hire a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation in Maine, please call attorney Joe Belluck at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://www.belluckfox.Com

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Maine to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere else in Maine. https://Maine.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Maine or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com