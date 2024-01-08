Four Washington Schools Earn ESEA Distinguished Schools Awards
National Distinguished Schools will attend National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Conference in Portland, Ore., next monthOLYMPIA, WA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished Schools Awards recognize schools that bridge educational gaps. For the 2022–23 school year, Washington state’s Paterson Elementary and Pomeroy Elementary have earned recognition as National Distinguished Schools, and Hamilton Elementary and Maple Elementary have earned recognition as State Distinguished Schools.
Schools are eligible for the ESEA Distinguished Schools Award if 35% of their student population is identified as low-income. The award honors schools that show a commitment to closing educational achievement and opportunity gaps.
For the principals, teachers, and staff of the recognized schools, this award brings a sense of pride for the work that they do.
“We are very excited about this recognition, as it solidifies the hard work our staff and our students have put into their teaching and learning,” said Rachel Gwinn, Principal of Pomeroy Elementary School.
Recognized schools show notable efforts to educate, innovate, and create collaborative environments for students. Distinguished Schools have outstanding performance in three categories:
• Category 1: Exceptional student performance for two or more consecutive years
• Category 2: Closing the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years
• Category 3: Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g., homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.)
National ESEA Distinguished Schools will receive a plaque, a banner, and a grant of $30,000. Representatives from these schools will also attend the National ESEA Conference in February in Portland, Oregon.
“It is an amazing acknowledgment that highlights the hard work and dedication to the teaching and learning that our staff, students, and families display on a daily basis,” said Joe West, Principal of Paterson Elementary School. “This recognition is a great reminder … of why we do the work we do, and the impact we, as educators, can have on the students, families, and community in which we serve.”
State ESEA Distinguished Schools will receive a plaque and a grant of $15,000. The grants can be used for professional development, team building, or other program development activities, offering all awarded schools an opportunity to continue investing in educational excellence.
NATIONAL DISTINGUISHED SCHOOLS
Paterson Elementary
Paterson School District, Paterson, Washington
Principal: Joe West
Category 1: Exceptional student performance and academic growth
Pomeroy Elementary
Pomeroy School District, Pomeroy, Washington
Principal: Rachel Gwinn
Category 1: Exceptional student performance and academic growth
STATE DISTINGUISHED SCHOOLS
Hamilton Elementary
Port Angeles School District, Port Angeles, Washington
Principal: Gary Pringle
Category 1: Exceptional student performance and academic growth
Maple Elementary
Seattle Public Schools, Seattle, Washington
Principal: Daisy Barragan
Category 1: Exceptional student performance and academic growth
