Chief justice to give State of the Kansas Judiciary address January 10

TOPEKA—Chief Justice Marla Luckert will give her 2024 State of the Kansas Judiciary address to a joint session of the Legislature at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, in the House chamber of the Statehouse.  

Luckert will update Gov. Laura Kelly and members of the House and Senate—as well as the public—on the current state of Kansas' court system and its role providing important services to people and businesses in communities statewide. 

The Legislature will convene at 1:15 p.m. with the address scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

A live video stream will be available for Kansans who want remote access to the address. 

There will also be a live audio stream on the Kansas Legislature website. The link to the live audio stream is through the Audio / Video heading at the top of the Kansas Legislature home page. Listeners need to select House Proceedings Audio Stream to listen to live audio. 

