Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,732 in the last 365 days.

Bittele Electronics Attains ISO 13485 Quality Re-Certification for Medical Device Manufacturing

Bittele Electronics Markham, ON Facility

Bittele Electronics Markham, ON Facility

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bittele Electronics, a Canadian turn-key PCB contract manufacturer, with expertise in prototype and low-to-mid production of printed circuit boards, is pleased to report that it has been renewed for the ISO 13485 certification for its Shenzhen, China PCB production plant. "I am extremely pleased to announce our ISO 13485 re-certification," says Bittele CEO Ben Yang. "This renewal demonstrates to our clients that the PCBs for medical devices we manufacture for them will be produced with maximum quality based on repeatable and dependable processes."

ISO 13485: 2016 is a global quality standard that establishes the prerequisites for quality management applicable to medical device manufacturing, as detailed by the International Organization for Standardization (iso.org).

"The ISO 13485 certification is central to our pledge to the highest product quality while continuing to pursue improvements of our manufacturing methods," says Mr. Yang. "Bittele has a long record of top-quality HDI PCB manufacturing and the renewal of this certification ensures the PCBs we manufacture conform to regulatory standards. From prototype to mid-level production quantities, Bittele can satisfy your Medical Device PCB requirements."

In addition to Bittele's ISO 13485:2016 re-certification, it also possesses other ISO quality certifications, such as the ISO 9001:2015 (Markham, Canada) and the ISO 9001:2015 (Shenzhen, China).

About Bittele Electronics
Since 2003, Bittele Electronics has been providing global customers dependable, full turn-key PCB manufacturing services, and is recognized as a premier, one-stop PCB manufacturing and assembly organization. It specializes in PCB fabrication and assembly services for prototype and small- to mid-volume production quantities. Its headquarters in Toronto, Canada, are the base for its Head Office, Sales Office, and Parts Procurement Team, as well as its innovative PCB Assembly line. To learn more, please go to http://www.7pcb.com.

EGE BORLUOGLU
BITTELE ELECTRONICS
+1 4168007540
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Bittele Electronics Attains ISO 13485 Quality Re-Certification for Medical Device Manufacturing

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more