Bolander Marks a Century of Excellence in Heavy Civil Construction

Your Specialty Contractor of Choice

In a momentous milestone, Bolander celebrates 100 years of excellence in the earthwork, utilities, demolition, and deep foundations industry.

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From its humble beginnings to becoming a cornerstone in civil construction solutions, Bolander's journey is one of resilience, growth, and unwavering commitment.

Bolander, a leader in heavy civil construction, commemorates its 100th year of operations. The company has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the Twin Cities, setting industry standards, and significantly contributing to its evolution.

The organizations centennial celebration is a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence, innovation, and service. Over the past century, the company has consistently adapted to industry changes, embraced technological advancements, and maintained a reputation for quality and reliability.

Mark Ryan, CEO: "Reaching our 100th year is a remarkable achievement for Bolander. This milestone reflects not only our rich history but also the dedication and hard work of our employees, the support of our clients, and the trust of the communities we serve."

Bolander is a heavy civil contractor with nearly a century of expertise delivering private and public projects throughout the Midwest. Founded in 1924, the company prioritizes its clients, collaborating with contractors, architects, engineers, owners, and stakeholders to deliver distinctive and inventive solutions that minimize risk, provide financial value, and permit aggressive construction timelines.

Over the course of 100 years, Bolander has developed a commitment to providing high-quality services and has gained a reputation for safety, integrity, and dependability, allowing us to form strong connections with our clients. Our work requires us to be intellectual and innovative, making us more than just a contractor but a solution provider. Bolander is the ideal choice contractor for all because of our wide skill-set and experienced project management teams.