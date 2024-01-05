445th Airmen return after wing's 1st C-17 force element mobilization

Published Jan. 4, 2024

445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

Around 140 Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 445th Airlift Wing returned from a two-month deployment Jan. 4 that began in October 2023 when they prepped and deployed in under 72 hours as part of the wing's first C-17 force element mobilization.

The Airmen, along with four of the wing’s C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, transported cargo, personnel and humanitarian aid to various locations, maintained the aircraft to ensure they were ready to fly at a moment’s notice, and demonstrated their warfighting capability to support dynamic operations while integrating with coalition forces while deployed.

Airmen were greeted by family, friends and coworkers who welcomed them home with signs and hugs.