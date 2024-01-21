Submit Release
Seasons of the Season

Applesauce, pie or on top of eggnog- cinnamon is a popular spice this time of year! So, where does cinnamon come from? Cinnamon is the inner bark of evergreen trees in the Cinnamomum family, and there are many kinds of cinnamon. The type of cinnamon you are most likely to find in the U.S. is cassia cinnamon.

During harvest, workers scrape off the outer bark of these evergreen trees to expose the inner bark. This bark is left to dry, where it curls into sticks, or quills, that are then cut to be sold or ground down into the spice we see at the supermarket. Indonesia grows a lot of cinnamon- they are the number one producer! But they also consume a lot of it, so most of the cinnamon we find here in the U.S. comes from Sri Lanka.

