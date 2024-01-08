Delta G Ventures (DGV) Expands Experienced Team
Two additional Managing Partners and more than 10 associates have joined the advisory firm.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delta G Ventures, founded in 2015 as a strategic advisory firm in the life sciences industry, has greatly expanded its advisory services team. Joining managing partner Lars Janson are two additional managing partners, Bart Doedens and Russ Bonafede.
Messrs. Doedens and Bonafede have served as CEOs for several healthcare companies leading them while introducing innovative technologies to the global market. This new managing partner team represents decades of comprehensive experience, knowledge, and leadership in developing and commercializing life science technologies and will allow DGV to service a greater number of clients seeking executive guidance.
In addition to the strengthened leadership team, more than 10 associates have joined the firm representing subject matter expertise in multiple areas. Please refer to the DGV Team on the website for a listing and profiles of this growing group of capable advisors.
Lars Janson, Founder and Managing Partner said, "The addition of Bart and Russ to the leadership team provides a unique blend of expertise and longevity rarely found with other firms focused on the life science sector. We are excited to combine our expertise to help our clients succeed in their endeavors”.
As we move into 2024, DGV plans to grow its robust client list and offer a broader range of services. Services include enterprise strategy development, business unit start-up, and new market introduction. A comprehensive list of services can be found at DGV Services on the website. For more information contact DGV.
