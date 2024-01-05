High stakes examination results released

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) on Friday 5th January 2024, released the national examination results for year 9,11 and 12.

This was after the Caretaker Minister of MEHRD Hon. Lanelle Olandrea Tanangada signed off the results today (Friday 5th).

This is in accordance with Part 7, Division 2, section 64(1) of the Education Act 2023; Part 3, Division (20)(1) and Division 3 (22) of the Secondary Education Certificates Scheme.

Hon Lanelle congratulates all the students for their successful examination results despite of challenges and short academy year.

The outcomes of these results were a result of their hard work and support from parents, guardians and teaching staff in our schools throughout the country.

MEHRD is delighted to highlight the significance of our students’ performances in the 2023 National Examinations.

At Year 9, 35% of the 2023 cohort have achieved above minimum aggregate score of 212 (aggregate score range of 212-400). For Solomon Islands Secondary Certificate (SISC), 72.9 % of the 2023 cohort have achieved at and above minimum aggregate of 318 (aggregate score range of 318-600) and Solomon Island National F6 School, 58.8% of the cohort have achieved at and above minimum aggregate score of 265 (aggregate score range of 265-500).

Female continue to dominate the overall high performance compared to their male counterparts. At year 12, highest achiever is a female with an achieved total aggregate score of 356 out 500. At Year 11, highest achiever is also a female with an achieved total aggregate score of 549 out of 600. At year 9, highest achiever is a make with an achieved total aggregate score of 345 out of 400.

For per subject at Year 9 the highest percentage of candidates achieving above the minimum final subject score is in the Social Studies paper and the least percentage is in Mathematic. This is a continued trend from previous administration of Year 9 Examination.

At Year 11 cohort of students achieving at and above the minimum subject score of 53 (range 53-100). The percent values of 2023 cohort that did not pass per exam paper indicates the percentage of year 11 achieving subject score less than 53. Highest percentages of candidates pass score are in Science and Home Economics.

At Year 12, highest percent of candidate achieving at and above the minimum subject final score Computer Studies, Design Technology and Accounting. Subject with smallest percentage of the cohort achieving at and above the minimum are history and Geography. Just above 50 percent of the cohort are achieving at and above the minimum in the Science (Biology, Chemistry, Agriculture and Physics), indicating a strong interest in Science at Year 12 despite challenges with access to Science teaching resources in schools.

The ministry acknowledges that access to secondary education is still a challenge and would need collective effort of stakeholders to ensure increased access by our children to complete secondary education.

The transition rate to year 13 continues to remain around 17-18 % for the third consecutive year. This attributes to the availability of space in our senior secondary school. It certainly does not reflect outstanding capabilities of our senior secondary students across our schools.

There were number of individual successes at all ability levels and behind every set of examination result there is a personal story of hard work, commitment and perseverance which we are keen to celebrate. Hence, MEHRD wish to celebrate this progress with all our students today.

These results now allow our students to take the next step in their education endeavor.

-ENDS///