CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Fort Collins, CO and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
In-home end-of-life care provides a peaceful passing in an environment that is comfortable to both pets and their people.”FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Fort Collins, NC. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
“There is no greater final gift you can give your beloved pet than to carry out their wishes for a peaceful, pain-free, and stress-free transition in a familiar setting surrounded by everything they love and enjoy,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of Codapet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in the Fort Collins area becomes aware of this option so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”
Drs Bethany and Gary Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.
“In-home end-of-life care provides a peaceful passing in an environment that is comfortable to both pets and their people.” says Dr. Dan Taylor. Dr Taylor earned his veterinary degree at Iowa State University and has practiced small animal medicine in a variety of settings, including general practice, non-profit, and emergency medicine.
Dr. Taylor services Fort Collins, CO and surrounding cities including North Denver, Aurora, Littleton, Arvada, Boulder, Englewood, Broomfield, Brighton, Golden, Commerce City, Westminster, Thornton, Wheat Ridge, and Evergreen
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly ‘ready’, but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet’s end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
1. Familiar and Comfortable Environment: One of the primary advantages of in-home euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce anxiety and fear, providing a sense of security and peace. This can be particularly beneficial for pets who may be stressed or anxious when visiting a veterinary clinic.
2.. Reduced Stress and Anxiety: For many pets, visiting a veterinary clinic can be a source of stress and anxiety. The unfamiliar smells, sounds, and sights can cause fear and discomfort, making the euthanasia process more challenging for both the animal and their owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates these stressors, allowing pets to be in a calm and relaxed state during their last moments.
3. Control Over the Process: In-home euthanasia provides pet owners with a greater sense of control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and atmosphere in which their pet's life will end. This control can help alleviate feelings of helplessness and allow owners to feel more empowered during a challenging and emotional time.
4. Privacy and Dignity: In-home euthanasia allows pets to pass away peacefully in the presence of their loved ones, maintaining their dignity until the very end. The privacy of home euthanasia ensures that the process remains intimate and personal, allowing owners to grieve without feeling rushed or exposed.
5. More Time for Goodbyes: In a veterinary clinic setting, there may be time constraints due to the need to accommodate other appointments. In-home euthanasia allows for more flexibility, ensuring that there is ample time for owners to say their final goodbyes and spend quality time with their pets before and after the procedure. This additional time can be invaluable in the grieving process and can help facilitate closure.
6. Minimized Travel Discomfort: For pets who are experiencing pain or discomfort, traveling to a veterinary clinic can exacerbate their condition. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation, reducing any potential discomfort or stress associated with traveling. This is particularly beneficial for pets with mobility issues or those in advanced stages of illness.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Fort Collins, CO. Aftercare and cremation price begins at $75 but varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 30 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
