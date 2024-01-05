Dremio Partners with Carahsoft to Help Public Sector Organizations Harness Data Analytics

According to a new press release, Dremio and Carahsoft Technology Corp. have officially partnered, with Carahsoft serving as Dremio’s Master Government Aggregator®. This collaboration aims to offer Dremio’s comprehensive cloud and software portfolio to various public sector entities, including government, defense, intelligence, and education, through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and multiple government contracts such as NASA […]

