Sigma CVM Romania Announces Landmark Partnership with Amazone: Pioneers in Agricultural Innovation
This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our core values and commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers.”BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma CVM Romania, a subsidiary of Saracakis Group of Companies and a leading player in the agricultural machinery sector, proudly unveils its partnership with Amazone, a family-owned enterprise with 140 years of heritage and a legacy of excellence in farming solutions. This collaboration marks a new milestone for both companies.
Founded in 1883 by Mr. Heinrich Dreyer in Gaste, Germany, Amazone has continually upheld its founding principles while adapting to the evolving challenges in the agricultural landscape. Today, with four generations at the company's helm, Amazone stands as an epitome of innovation, sustainability, and international success. The company's journey commenced with the visionary motto of its founder, "We must go out into the world!" – a mantra that still echoes through its operations.
Amazone's relentless commitment to progress is evident in its persistent growth despite challenges like climate change, social responsibility, and the transformation of farming practices. Over 80% of the company's production is exported globally through a network of over 70 importers, reinforcing its global footprint and influence. In 2021 alone, Amazone reported a remarkable turnover of 655 million euros, a testament to its dedication to excellence.
The partnership between Sigma CVM Romania and Amazone combines their expertise and values to bring positive changes to the agricultural machinery scene, targeting the west and southwest areas of Romania. Sigma CVM Romania, a subsidiary of the esteemed Saracakis Group of Companies, shares a deep-rooted commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. This collaboration opens doors to new possibilities and solutions that will address the evolving needs of farmers and contribute to the advancement of sustainable agriculture.
Artemios Kotsiras, General Manager of Sigma CVM Romania, expressed his excitement about this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join hands with Amazone, a pioneer in the agricultural industry. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our core values and commitment to providing innovative solutions to our customers, aiming to create a more productive future for farmers in Romania, upholding our motto “We support Romanian farmers."”
The comprehensive product range offered by Amazone, which includes soil tillage implements, seed drills, fertilizer spreaders, and crop protection equipment, will be integrated with Sigma CVM Romania's customer-focused approach and extensive industry knowledge. This integration will result in a product offering that brings together innovative technology and practical solutions to enhance agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability.
Amazone's legacy of heritage, innovation, and global impact, combined with Sigma CVM Romania's dedication to excellence, sets the stage for a partnership that will help farmers to overcome challenges and thrive in an ever-changing world.
About Sigma CVM Romania
Sigma CVM Romania is a leading provider of agricultural solutions committed to helping farmers increase their productivity and efficiency using innovative products and services they provide in the Romanian market.
Since its establishment in Bucharest, Sigma CVM Romania – the sole importer of Massey Ferguson, Siloking, Irriland across the country – it employs 150 professionals in 11 locations and has reached 45 million Euro turnover in 2022 after only one and a half years of presence in the market.
For more Information visit www.saracakis.ro
About Saracakis Group of Companies
With a leading presence in the Greek business ecosystem for almost a century, Saracakis Group of Companies is the exclusive distributor of a very broad range of automotive and machinery products of world-renowned brands.
Established in 1922 and still controlled by the founding family, this energetic organization aims to continue supporting our private, corporate and governmental customers. The group has physical footprints in the home country, Greece, as well as in Romania, Bulgaria and Cyprus.
Saracakis Group of Companies represents all brands with professionalism and enthusiasm while respecting their values to mutual benefit. The group is responsible for adapting and applying their international standards in the markets through our retail operations and the brand-specific independent dealers supervised by us. Our operation is organized in distinct business and legal entities, always respecting and promoting the individuality of each brand.
Striving to exceed our customers’ expectations, Saracakis Group of Companies provides solutions and the after-sales care needed throughout the product lifecycle, giving our customers peace of mind and an exceptional, high-quality customer experience.
Putting our people at the core, the company invests in their constant personal and professional development and rewards their initiatives and efforts while key metrics measure performance in all aspects of our work.
Key performance figures: Annual Sales Turnover Euro >€330M, Direct Headcount >820, Retail Footprint >350 sites (owned and third party), International brands handled >23 (Volvo, Honda, Mitsubishi, Komatsu, Massey Ferguson and others).
For more information, visit www.saracakis.gr
About AMAZONE
AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & Co. KG is based in Hasbergen-Gaste in Germany and manufactures agricultural and ground care machinery. The owner-managed company employs more than 2000 people at nine different production sites.
The agricultural machinery range includes soil tillage implements, seed drills, fertilizer spreaders and crop protection equipment. SCHMOTZER Hacktechnik has been part of the AMAZONE Group since 2019. Based on these core competencies, AMAZONE is now the specialist in intelligent crop production in agriculture.
For more information, visit www.amazone.net
