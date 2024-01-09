Butane Gas Cartridges Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Butane Gas Cartridges Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the butane gas cartridges market size is predicted to reach $0.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.
The growth in the butane gas cartridges market is due to rising tourism and travel industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest butane gas cartridges market share. Major players in the butane gas cartridges market include Taeyang Corporation, Ultracare Products, The Coleman Company Inc., Aspire Industries Inc., Marina Corporation, Kampa Limited.
Butane Gas Cartridges Market Segments
•By Type: Below 220g/Unit, 220-250 g/Unit, Above 250 g/Unit
•By Application: Medical, Stoves, Commercial, Other Applications
•By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Chemical And Petrochemical Companies, Food And Beverage Companies, Other End Users
•By Geography: The global butane gas cartridges market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The butane gas cartridges market consists of sales of butane gas cartridges by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that contain liquified butane gas mixed with a much smaller amount of Propane. These are manufactured using metal for better storage function and are most commonly used for camping and picnics, sealing poly bags, metalworking, pest control, and fumigation.
The main types of butane gas cartridges are below 220g/unit, 220-250g/unit, and above 250g/unit. Below 220g/unit cartridges are mainly used for portable gas stoves, fogging machines, and butane lanterns, and others. The different applications include medical, stoves, food and beverages, commercial, others and used in various verticals such as pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, chemical and petrochemical companies, food and beverage companies, others.
