Splashtop Partners with STK, Korea’s No. 1 Enterprise Solution Distributor

To Bring Secure Remote Access and Support Solutions to Korean Users

“Splashtop’s user-friendly interface, robust security features, and comprehensive functionality align perfectly with the diverse needs of Korean corporate customers.''”
— Stevie Lee
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splashtop, a leading remote access and support solution provider, announced a new partnership with STK, Korea’s number-one software distributor. The partnership will bring Splashtop’s award-winning remote access technology to Korean users, helping businesses of all sizes improve efficiency and productivity, with no compromises on flexibility and performance.

“We are excited to partner with STK to bring our remote access and support solutions to Korean businesses,” said Leonard Wong, VP Sales – Asia Pacific of Splashtop. “STK’s extensive reach and expertise in the Korean market will be invaluable in helping us reach our target audience and grow our business in Korea.”

Splashtop’s remote access and support solutions provide businesses with a secure and reliable way to access and manage their IT infrastructure from anywhere. The solution also includes several features that make it easy for IT professionals to support their users, such as remote desktop control, file transfer, application deployment, and remote diagnostics.

STK’s CEO, Stevie Lee remarked that he is confident, Splashtop’s solutions will be a valuable addition to the IT arsenal improvement of Korean businesses. “Splashtop’s user-friendly interface, robust security features, and comprehensive functionality align perfectly with the diverse needs of Korean corporate customers and provide customized solutions in a changing business environment by providing both SaaS and On-Prem deployments.''

This partnership marks a significant step forward in Splashtop’s commitment to providing Korean businesses with the tools and technologies they need to thrive in the digital age. With STK’s support, Splashtop is poised to establish a strong presence in the Korean market and contribute to the overall advancement of IT infrastructure and operations within the country.

