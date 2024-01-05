Standard BioTools Stockholders Approve Merger with SomaLogic

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve all proposals required to be approved in connection with the pending merger with SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) at its Special Meeting of Stockholders.



“We are pleased with the outcome of today’s Special Meeting and thank our stockholders for their support for this merger,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. “Together with SomaLogic, we will have an expanded platform to better serve our customers and we believe we will be able to deliver significant shareholder value through enhanced scale and a strengthened balance sheet to fuel future growth.”

Standard BioTools will file the final vote results, as certified by the independent inspector of election, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The merger is expected to close on January 5, 2024, subject to satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at www.standardbio.com or connect with us on Twitter®, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health,” Hyperion, Hyperion XTi, XTi, and X9 are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of the management of Standard BioTools and SomaLogic that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are beyond the control of Standard BioTools and SomaLogic. All statements other than statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the expected timing of the closing of the merger; the ability of the parties to complete the merger considering the various closing conditions; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Statements regarding future events are based on the parties’ current expectations and are necessarily subject to associated risks related to, among other things, (i) the risk that the merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect Standard BioTools’ and SomaLogic’s businesses and the price of their respective securities; (ii) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the merger and the potential failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the merger; (iii) the merger may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; (iv) the effect of the announcement, pendency or completion of the merger on the ability of Standard BioTools or SomaLogic to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and others with whom Standard BioTools or SomaLogic does business, or on Standard BioTools’ or SomaLogic’s operating results and business generally; (v) Standard BioTools’ or SomaLogic’s respective businesses may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the merger and disruption of management’s attention due to the merger; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the merger or otherwise, or the impact of the merger thereupon; (vii) Standard BioTools or SomaLogic may be adversely affected by other economic, business and competitive factors; (viii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement and the merger; (ix) restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact Standard BioTools’ or SomaLogic’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (x) the risk that Standard BioTools or SomaLogic may be unable to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals required for the consummation of the merger, or that required governmental and regulatory approvals may delay the consummation of the merger, result in the imposition of conditions that could reduce the anticipated benefits from the merger or cause the parties to abandon the merger; (xi) risks that the anticipated benefits of the merger or other commercial opportunities may otherwise not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; (xii) the impact of legislative, regulatory, economic, competitive and technological changes; (xiii) risks relating to the value of the Standard BioTools shares to be issued in the merger; (xiv) the risk that post-closing integration of the merger may not occur as anticipated or the combined company may not be able to achieve the benefits expected from the merger, as well as the risk of potential delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating the combined company’s existing businesses; (xv) exposure to inflation, currency rate and interest rate fluctuations, as well as fluctuations in the market price of Standard BioTools’ and SomaLogic’s traded securities; (xvi) the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Standard BioTools’ and SomaLogic’s industry and individual companies, including on counterparties, the supply chain, the execution of research and development programs, access to financing and the allocation of government resources; (xvii) the ability of Standard BioTools or SomaLogic to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; and (xviii) the unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as Standard BioTools’ and SomaLogic’s response to any of the aforementioned factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. For information regarding other related risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of Standard BioTools’ most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 7, 2023, on its most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 14, 2023 and in Standard BioTools’ other filings with the SEC, as well as the “Risk Factors” section of SomaLogic’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 8, 2023, on its most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2023 and in SomaLogic’s other filings with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties described above and in the SEC filings cited above are not exclusive and further information concerning Standard BioTools and SomaLogic and their respective businesses, including factors that potentially could materially affect their respective businesses, financial conditions or operating results, may emerge from time to time. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Standard BioTools and SomaLogic may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they disclaim any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause their views to change.

Contacts

Investors

Standard BioTools

Peter DeNardo

CapComm Partners

ir@standardbio.com

Media

Nick Lamplough / Dan Moore / Tali Epstein

Collected Strategies

LAB-CS@collectedstrategies.com