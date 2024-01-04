Submit Release
Drummond announces potential legal action over insulin costs

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 4, 2024) –Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced today he is exploring potential legal action against insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers for wrongful conduct that resulted in artificially increased prices for insulin.

Drummond has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for outside counsel to investigate conduct and potentially pursue litigation. 

“I will not allow price-gouging and greed to put in harm’s way innocent Oklahomans who are dependent on insulin to survive,” Drummond said. “I will fight to hold accountable anyone who has hiked insulin prices illegally and prioritized profits over patients.”

Insulin, a hormone that helps convert food into energy, is critical to controlling blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes. Nearly 13 percent of Oklahoma adults are diagnosed with diabetes. Oklahoma has the ninth highest rate of diabetes in the nation.  

Bids are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26. The RFP can be found at https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2024/rfp_for_leg...

 

