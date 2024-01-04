GISCI Welcomes New December 2023 GISPs

Des Plaines, IL (January 4, 2024)

The December 2023 GISCI Geospatial Core Technical Knowledge Exam® is complete and The GISCI has awarded 102 individuals with their GIS Professional Certification. These geospatial professionals all passed the exam, have 4 years equivalent full-time geospatial experience, and meet the Portfolio Requirements (minimum point requirements in Education, Experience, and Contributions). The remaining 72 candidates that successfully passed the GISCI Geospatial Core Technical Knowledge Exam® will receive their GISP certification upon completion and approval of their portfolio and experience requirements.

During 2023, the GISCI granted an additional 121 GISP certifications to geospatial professionals that successfully submitted a portfolio after completing the examination. That means the 2023 GISP cohort includes 223 geospatial professionals. In addition, the December testing period hosted 276 exam takers, the highest total ever and experienced a pass rate of over 63% with 174 passing the exam.

The GISCI offers the GISCI Geospatial Core Technical Knowledge Exam® twice a year in June and December. The exam measures the breadth of geospatial knowledge across 10 content areas. More information about the exam is available on the GISCI Core Knowledge Technical Exam® page on the GISCI Website.

Congratulations to all that passed the exam and to our newest GISPs!

About GISCI The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is a non-profit organization that promotes the advancement of proficient GIS professionals through its international GISP® (Certified GIS Professional) certification program. The Institute fosters rigorous professional and ethical standards, community engagement, and professional mentoring within the GIS industry. GISCI’s member organizations include the American Association of Geographers (AAG), National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC), University Consortium for Geographic Information Science (UCGIS), and the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA).

More information about the GISCI is available at www.gisci.org

