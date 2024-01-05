The 2024 Dave Elman Global Hypnosis Conference Online

Dr Terry the Synaptic Trainer ™. CEO of IGH3P Dave Elman Institute: The Giant of Hypnoanalysis-Dave Elman Cheryl and Col. H. Larry Elman Founders of the Dave Elman Hypnosis Training Institute and Hosts of the Dave Elman Legacy Conference

The prestigious 2024 Dave Elman Global Hypnosis Conference is back and better than ever, this time in a virtual format from January 19–21

Pioneering Hypnotherapy built on the foundations laid by a giant in hypnoanalysis, the great Dave Elman” — Dr Terry McIvor

DRUMAHOE, LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Elman developed fast, client-centered techniques and taught it to thousands of doctors and dentists doing medical hypnosis in the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s.

The conference consists of over 80 speakers from 14 or more nations who will participate in this transformative event, which esteemed hypnotherapists and founders of the Dave Elman Institute, Cheryl and Col. H. Larry Elman, are hosting.

Dr. Terry McIvor will give the keynote address on "The Brain Science Behind Trance," which is highly anticipated. Hypnosis has been used for centuries to help individuals tap into their subconscious minds and positively change their lives.

With advancements in technology and research, the 2024 Dave Elman Global Hypnosis Conference will dive into the latest education, techniques, and innovations in hypnosis. Attendees will be able to learn from experts in the field and gain valuable insights into the power of the mind.

Dr. Terry McIvor is a public speaker, mental health and neuro coach, hypnotherapy trainer, and NLP trainer with a master's degree in psychology with a neuroscience specialisation and higher research degrees.

He is also an expert in neuro-hypnotherapy and will share his ground-breaking research on the brain science behind trance. His presentation will provide a deeper understanding of hypnosis and its potential for personal growth and transformation. With his extensive knowledge and experience, Dr. McIvor's presentation will convey the essence of neuro-hypnotherapy. Registration for the 2024 Dave Elman Global Hypnosis Conference is now open.

This event is designed for individuals at all levels of experience with hypnosis, offering insights and techniques that may be relevant in various life contexts

For more information, click the link below and get ready to explore the fascinating world of hypnosis.

https://elmanhypnosis.com/elman-hypnosis-conference-2024/