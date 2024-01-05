“The Morning Show” Editor Carole Kravetz Aykanian, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Next Class Starts January 15th!

Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop) is excited to announce Editor Carole Kravetz Aykanian as the Artist in Residence for the forthcoming January Six Week Intensive Workshop. As the premier in person and online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators, MEWShop continues to provide high-quality educational experiences.

In this upcoming workshop, Carole Kravetz Aykanian will take on the role of Artist in Residence, bringing her wealth of experience to the forefront. Renowned for her outstanding work on the hit series, "The Morning Show," Carole will offer students a unique opportunity to glean insights from her firsthand experiences.

Throughout the workshop, she will draw on her diverse industry background, delving into the intricacies of breaking into and thriving in the dynamic field.

Editor Carole Kravetz Aykanian was born and raised in France where she started her career as a modern dancer and choreographer. After moving to Los Angeles to study filmmaking, she graduated from the American Film Institute (AFI), where she received the Joseph and Olga Auerbach Award. She cut the neo-noir classic “One false Move” for director Carl Franklin and went on to collaborate with him on several projects among them “Devil In A Blue Dress” produced by Jonathan Demme. Carole also cut the cult classic “Ghost World” for Terry Zwigoff and started another collaboration with Richard Shepard for whom she cut several films among them “The Matador”. Her work in television is rich and varied from comedy to drama. Among the many prestigious series are “Big Love,” “The Affair,” “How to Make it in America,” and more recently “The Morning Show.” Carole expanded her creative skills by editing two Animated features: “The Little Prince” directed by Mark Osborne and “Entergalactic” directed by Fletcher Moules, currently up for an Emmy award for Outstanding Animated Program.

MEWShop's next Six Week Intensive Workshop will start on January 15, 2024, and will be taught live both in person and online. The classes will take place from Monday to Friday, starting at 10 AM ET and concluding at 5 PM ET. If interested in participating or learning more about the workshop, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/6-week-overview for registration and detailed information.

To take advantage of MEWShop's extended early bird pricing for the next class, make sure to register before January 8th. Don't miss the next chance to enhance editing skills and gain valuable industry knowledge in MEWShop's Six Week Intensive Workshop.

About The Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class and discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

The Six Week Intensive also offers the opportunity to attain Avid Certification, delivering tangible advantages such as:

• Industry Recognition: Validate the expertise learned in Avid Media Composer, gaining acknowledgment within the industry.

• Career Advancement: Acquire a credential with measurable value, enhancing prospects for career progression and demonstrating proficiency to employers.

• Distinguishable Qualities: Showcase certification through specific badges and digital credentials, easily shareable on platforms like LinkedIn. These credentials can be integrated into personal marketing materials, accompanied by a printable certificate of achievement.

To support the preparation for the Avid Certification exam, we provide a dedicated class prep session. Successfully passing the exam will bestow upon each student the esteemed title of Avid Certified Specialist, providing a valuable competitive edge in the job market.

For more information about Manhattan Edit Workshop and the Six-Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop, please visit www.mewshop.com or contact jason@mewshop.com.



**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.